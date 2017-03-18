Flights resuming at Paris Orly airport - operator

BRIEF-RADA Electronic Industries sees FY 2017 revenue up more than 50 pct
* RADA Electronic Industries announces q1 2017 results: yoy revenue growth of 91pct; return to profitability
PARIS, March 18 Flights will resume gradually from 1400 GMT at the south terminal of Paris' Orly airport, operator ADP said, following an incident earlier on Saturday in which a man was shot dead after attacking a patrolling soldier.
Flights at the airport's west terminal resumed earlier in the afternoon, ADP said in a statement.
Orly is France's second-busiest airport.
* Says launches Boundaryless Data Lake offering powered by its information grid solution on Amazon Web Services
