Flights resuming at Paris Orly airport - operator

PARIS, March 18 Flights will resume gradually from 1400 GMT at the south terminal of Paris' Orly airport, operator ADP said, following an incident earlier on Saturday in which a man was shot dead after attacking a patrolling soldier.

Flights at the airport's west terminal resumed earlier in the afternoon, ADP said in a statement.

Orly is France's second-busiest airport.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Adrian Croft)
