Family of U.S. student killed in Paris attacks sues social media companies

| June 16
June 16 The family of a California design
student killed in November's attacks in Paris sued Twitter Inc
, Google and Facebook Inc, claiming the social
media companies provide "material support" to the militant group
Islamic State.
Nohemi Gonzalez's family filed the lawsuit on Tuesday in
federal court in San Francisco, asking the court to rule that
the companies are violating the U.S. Anti-Terrorism Act. It
seeks compensatory damages to be determined by the court.
"For years, defendants have knowingly permitted the
terrorist group ISIS to use their social networks as a tool for
spreading extremist propaganda, raising funds and attracting new
recruits," the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit charged that the companies' "material support"
has enabled Islamic State to recruit, and to fund and carry out
numerous terror attacks, including the attacks in Paris last
November that killed 130 people, including Gonzalez, who was a
California State University student studying abroad at the time.
While Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc, declined to
comment on the lawsuit, it said in an emailed statement, "We
have clear policies prohibiting terrorist recruitment and
content intending to incite violence and quickly remove videos
violating these policies when flagged by our users."
"We also terminate accounts run by terrorist organizations
or those that repeatedly violate our policies," it said.
Facebook said in a statement that was also emailed, "There
is no place for terrorists or content that promotes or supports
terrorism on Facebook, and we work aggressively to remove such
content as soon as we become aware of it." It said it contacts
law enforcement when it sees evidence of a threat.
Officials with Twitter could not immediately be reached for
comment.
The lawsuit said the companies had rebuffed requests by the
U.S. government and the public to stop providing services to
Islamic State.
"Without defendants Twitter, Facebook, and Google (YouTube),
the explosive growth of ISIS over the last few years into the
most-feared terrorist group in the world would not have been
possible," the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit was filed the same day a man who pledged
allegiance to Islamic State killed a French police commander and
his partner and then took to Facebook Live to encourage others
to follow his example.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Toni Reinhold)