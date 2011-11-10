UPDATE 2-France extends short-selling ban, UK outvoted

* French ban had been due to expire on Friday, Italy eyed
* UK outvoted on short selling curbs powers given to ESMA
* UK watchdog FSA says no plan to limit short-selling
(Adds UK outvoted on EU short-selling law, FSA)
James Regan and Huw Jones
PARIS/LONDON, Nov 10 France extended its
short-selling ban on the shares of 10 financial institutions by
three months from Friday as the euro zone debt crisis spreads
beyond Greece to Italy.
"This ban could be lifted before the end of this period if
market conditions allow," Finance Minister Francois Baroin said
in a statement on Thursday.
The move comes after France's AMF stock market regulator
said market conditions did not allow for the ban to be lifted,
according to the statement.
The ban, introduced on Aug. 11, is designed to discourage
speculative trading on French financial institutions after
banking stocks took a beating in early August.
Shares in French banks were mixed, with Societe Generale
up 1 percent and BNP Paribas 3.3 percent
ahead, outperforming gains in the broader European market.
But Credit Agricole sank 1.5 percent after saying
it was preparing for "difficult" times ahead after third-quarter
profits slumped on the back of Greek sovereign debt losses.
The bank is also among the most exposed to Italian debt.
Currently France, Italy, Greece, Spain and Belgium have
short-selling curbs in place.
Italy's curbs are due to expire on Friday.
The limits in Belgium, Spain and Greece are effectively
open-ended until local regulators feel markets have stabilised.
Short-selling is a common way for hedge funds and other
investors to bet on falling share prices, whereby traders borrow
stocks to sell them in the hope of scooping them up later at a
lower price and pocketing the difference.
BRITAIN OUTVOTED
The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), a
European Union regulator, said it does not expect to make any
announcement following the French decision.
Most of the curbs were introduced in August but so far have
failed to shield local banking shares from heavy selling as
investors worry about exposures to the euro zone's sovereign
debt problems.
Other major stock markets, including in Britain and the
Netherlands, have declined to impose short-selling curbs.
"We have no plan to issue any restrictions on short-selling
at the moment," a spokesman for the UK's Financial Services
Authority regulator said on Thursday.
ESMA will be given powers to impose a more unified approach
to short-selling under a draft EU law being finalised next week.
The European Parliament is set to give the green light on
Tuesday to a new law aimed at avoiding unilateral, national
short-selling curbs that have confused investors.
The EU assembly votes on a text already agreed with EU
states, whose ambassadors meeting in Brussels on Thursday voted
to give their formal endorsement.
Britain abstained from the vote because it could not agree
with the new powers being given to ESMA.
ESMA will be able to intervene and impose short-selling bans
in national markets in times of market turmoil.
The UK thinks such strong powers are "unlawful" for what is
an agency of the EU, citing a landmark EU court case to back its
argument.
Britain told the meeting it would be "considering how best
to ensure legal certainty is provided" in the new EU law,
without elaborating on what steps it could take.
The European Court of Justice is the ultimate arbiter on EU
law and Britain is already suing the European Central Bank in a
separate case of what it sees a EU regulatory overreach.
The spat is the latest sign of how Britain, the bloc's
biggest money centre, is becoming more assertive in the face of
EU rules it fears could threaten London as a global financial
centre.
Earlier this week, UK financial services minister Mark Hoban
hinted Britain may wield a little used national veto process
though legal experts poured cold water on this tactic.
(Reporting by James Regan in Paris and Huw Jones in London;
Editing by Blaise Robinson, David Holmes and Jane Merriman)