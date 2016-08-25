UPDATE 1-France, India play down security risk of leaked submarine data

(Recasts with French source, adds lawmaker)
By Cyril Altmeyer and Douglas Busvine
PARIS/FRANCE Aug 25 France and India on
Thursday played down the security risk posed by leaked data on
French-designed submarines that a source told Reuters was
probably stolen by a French former employee and that has raised
concerns over a $38 billion contract with Australia.
More than 22,000 pages of data about six submarines that
France's DCNS is building for India's navy looked to have been
stolen in 2011 by a subcontractor who was fired while providing
training in India, the source said.
India's defence ministry said on Thursday that it saw no
immediate security risk and the French government said the
information in the documments only showed how the submarines
operate and did not compromise their security.
India and France are investigating after The Australian
newspaper published on Wednesday details about its Scorpene
submarines being built in India by contractor DCNS - 35 percent
owned by Thales and 65 percent by the French state.
"It is not a leak, it is theft," the source said. "We have
not found any DCNS negligence, but we have identified some
dishonesty by an individual."
The French government source said security procedures would
be strengthened for all employees going to work in Australia to
ensure one person did not have access to so many documents.
The documents were not classified and at this stage appeared
to only focus on how the submarines are operated not how they
are built and whether they can be detected, the source said.
"The Indians can object to the fact that these documents
show the Pakistanis how to maintain their submarines and that's
annoying, but it doesn't tell the Pakistanis how to detect an
Indian ship, or how we build a submarine in France. Not at all,"
the source said.
The newspaper published only a fraction of the documents,
and these had been redacted, meaning that sensitive details
relating to the Scorpene's design and stealth capabilities did
not enter the public domain.
"The documents that have been posted ... have been examined
and do not pose any security compromise as the vital parameters
have been blacked out," an Indian defence ministry statement
said.
The submarines are being built at a state-run shipyard in
Mumbai. The first is expected to enter service by the end of the
year as India seeks to rebuild its dwindling fleet and assert
its dominance in the strategic waters of the Indian Ocean.
The leak has raised doubts about the security of a separate
DCNS submarine project in Australia where it is locked in
exclusive negotiations after seeing off rivals on a contract to
build the Barracuda next generation of submarines.
DCNS said it was working to determine if any harm had been
caused to clients and whether commercial espionage was to blame.
DCNS is also pitching for submarine contracts in Norway and
Poland and beat Germany's ThyssenKrupp AG and a
Japanese-government backed bid by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
and Kawasaki Heavy Industries in Australia.
French officials have sought to play down the impact on the
Australia contract.
"The dialogue with Australia has not been cut at all. There
is mutual confidence and I don't believe at all that this
contract will be put into question," Patricia Adam, the head of
France's parliamentary defence committee.
(Additional reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by John Irish;
Editing by Louise Ireland)