Indian submarine documents stolen, not leaked - French source

PARIS Aug 25 Documents relating to Indian
submarines were stolen from French naval contractor DCNS and not
leaked, a French government source said on Thursday, adding that
the information published so far showed only operational aspects
of the submarines.
India and France have opened investigations after The
Australian newspaper published on Wednesday documents about its
Scorpene submarines being built in India.
"It is not a leak, it is theft," the source said. "We have
not found any DCNS negligence, but we have identified some
dishonesty by an individual."
The source said the documents looked to have been stolen in
2011 by a former French employee that had been fired while
providing training in India on the use of the submarines.
The documents were not classified and at this stage appeared
to only focus on the operational elements of the submarines, the
source said.
(Reporting By Cyril Altmeyer; writing by John Irish; editing by
Richard Lough)