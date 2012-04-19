"Friends of Syria" say Annan plan last hope-draft

PARIS, April 19 Major international powers
meeting in Paris on Thursday called a U.N.-backed peace plan the
"last hope" to resolve the Syrian crisis and said they would do
all they could to help it succeed, according to draft
conclusions obtained by Reuters.
"Every day that passes means tens of new Syrian civilian
deaths," the statement said. "It is not time to prevaricate. It
is time to act. Though fragile, the (Kofi) Annan mission
represents a last hope."
The meeting resolved that the "Friends of Syria" - which
include France, the United States, Saudi Arabia and Qatar -
would do everything to ensure the Arab League-U.N. plan
succeeded.
"If this were not to happen ... the U.N. Security Council
and international community would have to look at other
options," the statement said.
The group said it wanted the U.N. observers in Syria to be
given all the "necessary means" to complete their mission
including having all modern equipment that would enable them to
ensure efficient surveillance.
The 14 nations said they were concerned by the worsening
humanitarian situation and its impact on neighbouring countries
and were committed to providing humanitarian aid in all forms.