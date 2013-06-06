France targets multinationals with tax rules shake-up

* Study finds French transfer pricing rules out of date
* Penalties recommended for transfer pricing abuses
PARIS, June 6 The French government said on
Thursday it aimed to root out a loophole on intra-group
transfers that firms can use to shift profits to tax havens and
will consider new penalties for abuses.
The government promised a clampdown after an internal report
found France's rules for such transactions, which date back to
1933, left companies too much leeway and were generally wanting
compared with other developed countries.
Intra-group transfers are attracting the attention of media
and lawmakers after a series of reports showed how companies
such as Google and Starbucks use them to cut
their tax bills.
The cash-strapped French government is increasingly looking
for new revenues as it struggles to rein in its budget deficit,
strained by weak economic activity and one of the highest levels
of public spending in the rich world.
At issue are cross-border transactions between affiliates of
the same company known as transfer pricing, which are supposed
to be made at market prices in most OECD countries.
However, the report from an elite unit of the finance
ministry found that French law was alone among major developed
economies to not explicitly spell out that market prices must be
used for such transactions.
It recommended that the law be changed to make the principle
explicit and called for penalties if a company cannot
demonstrate that such transfers are made at market prices.
The report also said that tax authorities should be given
access to companies accounting tools in order to check how they
calculate transfer prices.
Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici told journalists that
changes to the law could be made in the next budget bill, which
is likely to be presented in September.
Transfer pricing has come under scrutiny internationally
because any loopholes in the rules can be exploited by
multinationals to move profits to low-tax jurisdictions.
Transfer pricing rules are being pushed to the limit with
the growing importance of companies' intangible assets such as
intellectual property, which has made it challenging to set a
market rate for intra-group transactions.
The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development
(OECD) aims to tackle the issue as part of a series of draft
proposals for the Group of 20 economic powers.