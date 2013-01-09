France calls for report on tax-dodging by multinationals

| PARIS
PARIS Jan 9 The French government has asked for
a report that will outline ways to stop multinational companies
dodging taxes, a practice that indirectly stifles local
companies, culture minister Aurelie Filippetti said.
European countries have been stepping up efforts to clamp
down on companies, mostly from the United States, which minimise
their tax bills by channelling profit through low-tax regimes.
"It is easy for very big globalised companies to set up
their headquarters in Luxembourg or Ireland to escape paying
company taxes or VAT (sales tax) and, as a result, offer unfair
competition to companies that have physical sites and jobs in
France," Filippetti told i>Tele television on Wednesday.
The report, expected this month, "will have proposals to
fight against this bypassing of tax legislation," she said.
Her comments came as books-to-music retailer Virgin
Megastore France prepared to file for insolvency on Wednesday,
becoming the latest victim of a slump in CD and DVD sales as
consumers buy more content online.
"Companies (like Virgin Megastore France) are facing a
revolution and unfair competition as a result of large firms
like Amazon that do not have the same tax rules as
companies that are physically based in France," Filippetti said.
Amazon, which would not comment immediately on Wednesday,
received a $252 million demand from French tax authorities at
the end of last year for back taxes, interest and penalties in
relation to "the allocation of income between foreign
jurisdictions".
The internet retailer, set to open its fourth distribution
centre in France employing 2,500 staff later this year,
minimises its tax bill in France and other European countries by
channelling sales through Luxembourg which offers tax breaks to
foreign companies based there.
Internet group Google is also under audit by the
French tax authority about a structure which channels sales
through Ireland.
Virgin Megastore France's collapse comes as high street woes
intensify in the euro zone's second-biggest economy, where the
jobless rate is at a 13-year high and shoppers are reining in
spending.
The firm, which employs 1,000 people in its 26
Virgin-branded stores in France, including the flagship
operation on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, met staff
representatives earlier this week ahead of filing for
insolvency.
Virgin Megastore France is owned by private equity firm
Butler Capital Partners which bought a majority stake in 2007
from French media-to-aerospace group Lagardere, which
itself bought the chain from founder Richard Branson in 2001.
"The government will be totally mobilised to help find a
future buyer," Filippetti said.