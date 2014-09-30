版本:
UBS must deposit 1.1 bln euros in tax probe on Sept. 30-source

PARIS, Sept 30 Swiss bank UBS must deposit a 1.1 billion-euro ($1.39 billion) guarantee on Tuesday to cover potential fines should it be found guilty of helping rich French customers avoid tax, a source familiar with the court procedure said.

A French appeals court ruled on Sept. 22 that UBS must deposit the guarantee after French judges requested the payment, saying it reflected the size of the fine UBS could pay if it is found guilty.

A UBS spokesman said the bank did not comment on procedural steps.

The Swiss bank said it would take the ruling of the French appeals court to the French supreme court and challenge the judicial process at the European Court of Human Rights.

It was not immediately clear at the time if the date of the payment, requested by judges, could be suspended because of the appeal.

"The payment should happen today. An appeal cannot suspend the decision," the source said on Tuesday. (1 US dollar = 0.7924 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Joshua Franklin; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
