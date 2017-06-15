REFILE-UPDATE 1-France's startup scene gains traction led by state bank, Macron factor

(Corrects garbled text in paragraph seven)
* French state investment bank to add 400 mln euros to
venture fund
* President Macron seen supporting trend with labour, tax
reforms
* Britain and Germany still ahead in the field
By Mathieu Rosemain and Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS, June 15 France's corporate startup scene
is gaining traction against the backdrop of booming investments
by venture capital funds and high expectations for a
business-friendly government under new President Emmanuel
Macron.
Bpifrance, the country's state investment bank, has led the
effort over the past five years, acting as a catalyst for the
burgeoning industry and a go-between for large cash-rich
corporations and young entrepreneurs in need of funds to launch
their business.
It has in effect become in the country's number one venture
capital fund, having injected 191 million euros in 53 startup
companies last year.
This taxpayer financing is 13 percent higher than the
previous year and Bpifrance is adding 400 million euros to its
so-called Large Venture fund, with individual investments of 10
million euros or more, bringing the total up to 1 billion euros
($1.12 billion), chief executive officer Nicolas Dufourcq told
Reuters.
"The tide has been turning in our favour for about year
now," Dufourcq said in an interview ahead the opening of the
French capital's second technology conference, dubbed Viva Tech,
on Thursday.
"It is as if the French Tech's boss had been elected as the
new president," he said, referring to an initiative to promote
French technology firms that Macron ran as economy minister in
the previous government.
The new president, who plans a raft of other
startup-boosting measures such as cuts in corporate tax and
wealth tax exemptions, was due for a walkabout at the vast
conference centre on the edge of Paris on Thursday, followed by
a speech.
Since 2012, notable investments by Bpifrance in venture
capital have included biopharmaceutical company DBV
Technologies, online and mobile medical booking platform
Doctolib, the developer of a wireless low-energy network for
connected objects Sigfox, and the maker of high-tech audio
devices Devialet.
Foreign investors began considering France as potentially
lucrative new turf for disruptive companies about a year ago,
Dufourcq and industry specialists say, even before independent
centrist politician Macron made his candidacy official.
Generous tax incentives for companies' research and
development spending, renowned engineering and mathematical
schools and private initiatives, such as the upcoming
mega-campus for startups, Station F in Paris, funded by
billionaire Xavier Niel, are some elements that explain the
trend.
"Whether it be Britain, Germany or Nordic countries, there's
a clear interest for France," said Martin Mignot, a partner at
Index Ventures, which invested in two of the most successful
former startups, Europe's biggest car-sharing company Blablacar
and Nasdaq-listed Criteo which provides web advertising
services.
"All funds are starting to have one or two French or
Francophile people that spend their time reviewing the French
market. And that's clearly new," he said.
U.S. social media giant Facebook also gave a vote of
confidence in the French tech scene earlier this year when it
picked Paris as the location for its first-ever startups
incubator.
PEOPLE "WON'T GET FLEECED"
Estimates differ between research companies, but all show
that France is catching up with Germany and Britain, the two
leading startup havens in Europe, in number of deals and total
amounts invested.
Venture capitalists invested in 590 French startups in 2016,
putting the country ahead of Britain (520 deals) and Germany
(380), according to research firm Tech.eu.
It was a record year with a total of 874 million euros
invested in the venture capital in France, up 15 percent from
2015, according to the industry lobby Afic. This remains below
Germany, with investments of 937 million.
Still, over the first three months of this year, Paris saw
41 venture capital deals for a total value of 235 million euros,
compared with 39 deals in Berlin totalling 210 million euros,
according to PitchBook, a data provider.
The gap between the two countries highlights the relatively
smaller size of investment tickets in France, underscoring the
need for larger venture capital funds to help promising startups
going international, Dufourcq said.
For instance, London-based Vitruvian Partners invested 58
million euros in January in French luxury resale store Vestiaire
Collective to support its growth.
Private-equity funds such as Partech, Isai have developed
their own growth equity funds with larger investment tickets.
New venture capital funds were created lately in France,
such as Korelya Capital, founded by former digital economy
minister Fleur Pellerin, and Daphni.
Over the last few years, energy companies Total
and Engie as well as insurer AXA have all
created their own venture vehicles.
The new French government, which polls predict will win a
large majority in the final round of the parliamentary elections
on Sunday, is likely to push reforms that may further support
spending on startups.
Macron's manifesto included pro-business measures such as
cutting corporate tax to 25 percent from 33.3 percent, shifting
the wealth tax to property only, which would exempt the
ownership of company stakes, and introducing a flat 30 percent
tax on capital gains, from up to 50 percent currently.
The new president also said before he won the presidency on
May 7 that he wanted privatisations to help fund a 10 billion
euro government drive to boost industry and innovation.
"People need to know that if they come to France, they can
make a fortune and won't get fleeced," Dufourcq said.
But tax reforms alone may not be enough for Paris to beat
London on its turf.
"We shouldn't delude ourselves, London still has a
considerable advantage," Mignot said, citing its cosmopolitan
culture and tax credits for investing in startups.
"But this advantage was built over 15 years. There's no
reason Paris can't achieve it."
($1 = 0.8923 euros)
(Additional reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Clive McKeef)