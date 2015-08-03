Thales wins one bln euro contract to upgrade London underground lines

PARIS Aug 3 French transport and defence group
Thales has won a contract worth one billion euros to
upgrade four London Underground lines, including the oldest part
of the network.
Under the 760 million pound ($1.19 billion) contract, Thales
will modernise signalling and train control systems on the
Circle, District Metropolitan and Hammersmith & City lines,
which make up 40 percent of the network.
Upgrading the old equipment should allow the lines to handle
on average a third more traffic, Thales said in a statement.
Canada's Bombardier was originally awarded the
contract to upgrade the lines in 2011, but the contract was
terminated in 2013 following overruns and delays.
($1 = 0.6400 pounds)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Jason Neely)