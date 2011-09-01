REFILE-Mickey Mouse and Asterix escape French tax hike -- for now

(Fixes typo in last paragraph)
PARIS, Sept 1 Asterix the Gallic warrior and his
big-eared American friend Mickey Mouse can breathe easier after
lawmakers torpedoed French government plans to more than triple
the tax on theme park entrance fees.
President Nicolas Sarkozy has ordered his government to find
more money to help plug the hole in public finances but one of
the proposals, a sales tax hike of 5.5 to 19.6 percent on entry
ticket sales to approximately 200 theme parks in France, was
rejected by a key committee in the lower house of parliament.
Budget Minister Valerie Pecresse said on Thursday she still
hoped to get the measure adopted but for now the attempt to net
an annual 90 million euros ($129 million) extra is in abeyance
after the backlash from lawmakers with major theme parks located
in their constituencies.
Parc Asterix, less than an hour's drive north of Paris,
charges children 30 euros and enchanted grown-ups 40 euros to
relive the legendary Roman-repelling feats of the plucky Gallic
warrior and his colleagues, according to the park's webpage.
Along with Eurodisney, the European home of Mickey Mouse and
a myriad of other heros of American culture, Asterix is one of
the more internationally known crowd-grabbers within a wider
theme park offer that includes a futuristic multimedia
attraction in the political constituency of a former prime
minister, the Futuroscope park in Western France.
Minister Pecresse says other holiday and leisure offers are
taxed at the near-20 percent VAT rate and in hard times there is
no reason to continue a theme park discount introduced in the
1980s under last Socialist President Francois Mitterrand.
