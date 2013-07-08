UPDATE 2-Total and CEO acquitted in Iraq oil-for-food scandal

* Eighteen individuals plus Total and Vitol acquitted
* U.N. programme mired by kickbacks and illicit payments
* Total CEO still faces inquiry in Iran oil case
By Gérard Bon and Alexandria Sage
PARIS, July 8 French oil giant Total
was acquitted on Monday of corruption charges related to the
U.N. oil-for-food programme in Iraq by a Paris criminal court.
The court also cleared 18 individuals, including Total CEO
Christophe de Margerie who was accused of misusing assets in the
decade-old case into corruption in the programme, in which an
illicit $1.8 billion flowed to Saddam Hussein's government.
Swiss oil trader Vitol was found not guilty of
corrupting foreign public agents and Charles Pasqua, an
ex-French interior minister, was cleared of passive peddling of
influence and corrupting foreign public agents.
Designed to ease the suffering of the Iraqi people, the
oil-for-food programme allowed Iraq to sell some of its oil,
despite the embargo imposed after the first Gulf War, in
exchange for humanitarian goods.
The programme became mired in controversy after an
independent inquiry, led by the former U.S. Federal Reserve
chairman Paul Volcker, disclosed in 2005 a system of kickbacks,
surcharges and payments to individuals with access to Iraqi oil.
Total, Europe's third-largest oil group by market
capitalisation, was accused of bribery, complicity and influence
peddling during the 1996-2003 programme.
But during the trial that began in January, prosecutors
struggled to identify which Total executives might have been
aware of how the U.N. programme was being illegally manipulated
and whether they had given orders to participate regardless.
De Margerie, 61, who at the time headed Total's Middle East
operations, had testified he did not know about Baghdad's system
of oil allocations to influential individuals, from which his
company benefited.
SHARES FIRM
Total's lawyer, Jean Veil, said the company was satisfied.
"For eight years our clients have been anxiously awaiting
this decision. Not influence peddling, not corruption, not
misusing company assets - what we've been saying since the
beginning," Veil told Reuters.
Vitol, which has already been convicted of oil-food-food
offences in a New York court, declined to comment.
Prosecutors have 10 days to appeal against the verdict.
Total had faced a fine of up to 1.88 million euros ($2.4
million) while de Margerie, who was charged with complicity in
misusing company assets, could have been jailed for five years
and fined 375,000 euros.
Shares rose slightly after the ruling and closed up 2.3
percent, slightly outperforming the CAC 40 Index.
De Margerie's six years as Total head have been dogged by
legal investigations into the company's dealings with Iraq and
Iran.
In May, Total agreed to pay $398 million to settle U.S.
criminal and civil allegations that it paid bribes to win oil
and gas contracts in Iran, while a French prosecutor recommended
that de Margerie be brought to trial in France.
In the Iraq case, Total argued that the system in which
middlemen procured Iraqi oil for energy firms was complex and
opaque and resulted in companies paying surcharges without being
aware of it.
Volker's 2005 report found Iraq levied surcharges of 10 to
30 cents on each barrel of oil, which, together with other
aspects of the scheme, resulted in Baghdad receiving $1.8
billion in illicit income.
Baghdad also allocated oil to prominent individuals whom it
hoped would lobby on its behalf to reduce sanctions.