French court acquits Total and CEO on Iraq oil-for-food charges

PARIS, July 8 A Paris court on Monday acquitted oil giant Total of corruption charges related to the United Nations oil-for-food programme in Iraq and the company's chief executive was acquitted of misusing assets.

Total was accused of bribery, complicity and influence peddling at the time of the 1996-2003 programme. Chief Executive Christophe de Margerie was accused of misuse of company assets.
