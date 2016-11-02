Alstom-Bombardier sole bidder for $3.3 bln French train contract

MADRID/PARIS Nov 2 An Alstom and
Bombardier consortium is the only bidder for a 3
billion euro ($3.33 billion) contract to supply commuter trains
after French rail operator SNCF told trainmaker CAF
that it is out of the race.
A CAF spokesman confirmed on Wednesday that the Spanish firm
had received a letter last week eliminating it from the process.
France's Alstom, which in September threatened to cut jobs
at one of its manufacturing plants due to a lack of orders, is
bidding for the contract with Canada's Bombardier. No other
firms were vying for the tender.
An Alstom executive said the firm had no comment to make on
CAF, but that the group was scheduled to submit documents for
its final offer on Nov. 7.
An SNCF executive said the tender process was on-going and
that a final decision to provide the 270 trains to serve the
Paris region would be made by year-end.
($1 = 0.9013 euros)
(Reporting by Angus Berwick in Madrid, Astrid Wendlandt and
Emmanuel Jarry in Paris; Writing by John Irish; Editing by
Alexander Smith)