Hollande says UAE Rafale jet deal depends on price

DUBAI Jan 15 French President Francois Hollande discussed the possibility of the United Arab Emirates buying Rafale fighter jets during his visit to the Gulf country and said a deal hinged on price.

"We think it's a very good plane ... We have said so to our Emirati friends and they don't disagree," Hollande told a news conference in Dubai during a day-long visit to the United Arab Emirates. "After that, it's a question of price."

A French diplomatic source said last week that France would discuss a long-running possibility for the purchase of 60 Rafale fighters during Hollande's visit but said no contract would be signed during the trip.