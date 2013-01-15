Hollande says UAE Rafale jet deal depends on price

UPDATE 1-S.Korea prosecution to question Lotte Group chief in graft probe
* Shin Dong-bin summoned to appear early Friday for questioning
DUBAI Jan 15 French President Francois Hollande discussed the possibility of the United Arab Emirates buying Rafale fighter jets during his visit to the Gulf country and said a deal hinged on price.
"We think it's a very good plane ... We have said so to our Emirati friends and they don't disagree," Hollande told a news conference in Dubai during a day-long visit to the United Arab Emirates. "After that, it's a question of price."
A French diplomatic source said last week that France would discuss a long-running possibility for the purchase of 60 Rafale fighters during Hollande's visit but said no contract would be signed during the trip.
* Shin Dong-bin summoned to appear early Friday for questioning
BEIJING, April 6 Ford Motor Co said it would launch a plug-in hybrid car in China in 2018 and a fully electric sport-utility vehicle in the next five years, as it works toward electrifying most of its lineup in the world's biggest auto market by 2025.
SHANGHAI, April 6 China's Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd will pay $960 million for a 50 percent stake in Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero gold mine in Argentina, the Canadian miner said in a press release on Thursday.