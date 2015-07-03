UPDATE 3-UberPOP halts service in France after clampdown, protests

* App to be suspended in France from 8.00 pm Friday
* French PM Valls welcomes move
* Two Uber execs face French trial in September
(Adds govt, taxi federation reactions)
By Mark John
PARIS, July 3 Uber Technologies will suspend its
UberPOP ride-hailing service in France, the U.S. company said on
Friday, after it faced sometimes-violent protests and local
authorities denounced it as an illegal taxi service.
After fierce protests last week by licensed French taxi
drivers who argue it threatens their livelihood with unfair
competition, France took two executives from California-based
Uber into custody and said they will face trial in September.
France's legal clampdown was the latest setback for Uber in
Europe. An Italian court in May banned unlicensed car-sharing
services, two months after a German court issued a similar ban
and imposed stiff fines for violations of local transport laws.
"We have decided to suspend UberPOP in France from 2000
(1800 GMT) this Friday evening, primarily to assure the safety
of Uber drivers," Uber France head Thibaud Simphal told Le Monde
daily, adding that some drivers had been targets of violence.
"The second reason is that we want to create a spirit of
reconciliation and dialogue with public authorities to show we
are acting responsibly," he said.
Prime Minister Manuel Valls welcomed the decision but said
France's licensed taxis needed to improve the quality of their
service, often criticised by locals and foreign visitors.
"Taxis need to reform too, to contribute to our country's
attractiveness," he told reporters at an event in east France.
In a June 25 protest in numerous French cities, cabbies
blocked roads to the capital's airports, overturned cars and
burned tyres to press for the scheme to be abolished.
Police said 70 cars were damaged and seven police officials
injured in the protests. Ten people were arrested.
SIDELINE INCOME
The protests were among the fiercest in a series of
demonstrations across Europe against Uber, whose backers include
investment bank Goldman Sachs and technology giant Google
. It is valued in excess of $40 billion.
Born out of the frustration of two Silicon Valley
entrepreneurs trying to catch a cab in Paris, Uber's services
have mushroomed since being launched in 2010 and are offered in
nearly 270 cities worldwide.
Taxi drivers in France pay income tax and welfare charges
and, depending on their location, sometimes have to pay hundreds
of thousands of euros for an operating licence. They argue they
face unfair competition from unlicensed drivers who have no such
costs and so can undercut them on price. A final ruling on
UberPOP's legality in France is due around September.
For its part, Uber argues it is offering a much-needed
service that complements licensed taxis and is offering a
sideline income for some 10,000 people in France.
"We understand that new technologies can be destabilising,
particularly for established companies and their employees ...
But it is unacceptable to see violence come to the fore, it is
up to us to better explain what we are doing and the advantages
of the Uber platform," Uber France said in a statement.
Didier Hogrel, president of France's national taxi
federation, told BFMTV he was ready to discuss ways to promote
parallel services such as licensed chauffeur-driven limousines,
which currently face heavy restrictions in France.
But of on-line apps like UberPOP he said: "We won't be happy
until all these illegal applications are banned."
(Additional reporting by Sophie Louet in Paris; editing by
Dominique Vidalon, Larry King)