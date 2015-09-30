French court delays case against two Uber Executives

PARIS, Sept 30 A French court delayed to
mid-February a criminal case against two executives from Uber
Technologies in which they stand accused of operating
an illegal transportation service using non-professional
drivers.
Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, head of Western Europe for Uber,
and Thibaud Simphal, head of France, face six charges including
deceptive commercial practices, complicity in operating an
illegal transportation service, and data protection violations
including keeping location data on customers for too long.
Judge Cecile Louis-Loyant said that more time was needed to
provide documents and computer files requested by Uber lawyers.
The case before the Paris Criminal Court is the first time
that executives from the world's most valuable venture-backed
startup have gone on trial, although the company itself has
become embroiled in many legal battles as it has expanded to 60
countries since its founding in 2009.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud, Dominique Vidalon, editing by
Astrid Wendlandt)