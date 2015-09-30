UPDATE 1-French court delays case against two Uber executives

(Adds Uber declines comment, background)
PARIS, Sept 30 A French court has delayed until
mid-February a criminal case against two executives from Uber
Technologies in which they stand accused of operating
an illegal transportation service using non-professional
drivers.
Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, head of Western Europe for Uber,
and Thibaud Simphal, head of France, face six charges including
deceptive commercial practices, complicity in operating an
illegal transportation service, and data protection violations
including keeping location data on customers for too long.
Judge Cecile Louis-Loyant said more time was needed to
provide documents and computer files requested by Uber lawyers.
Uber declined to comment on Wednesday on the court
proceeding.
The case before the Paris Criminal Court is the first time
that executives from the world's most valuable venture-backed
startup have gone on trial, although the company itself has
become embroiled in many legal battles as it has expanded to 60
countries since its founding in 2009.
The two executives face fines of up to 300,000 euros
($335,100) and up to five years in prison if convicted. Uber
itself also faces fines of up to 1.5 million euros.
In Europe, the Uber POP service, which relies on
non-professional drivers in their own cars, has attracted ire
from taxi companies and governments who see it as flouting local
transportation rules.
The incidents prompted Uber to suspend the POP service in
France. It was a turnaround from the company's previously
combative position that had until then seen it keep the service
running even after France passed a law banning it and similar
ride sharing services late last year.
Uber POP has been declared illegal by courts in Italy,
Spain, and Germany, while appeals are pending in Belgium and the
Netherlands. Last week in France the highest constitutional
court dismissed a challenge brought by Uber to the law
restricting Uber POP.
In Europe, the problems faced by Uber POP have led the
company to shift its focus more to its service staffed by
professional drivers in black sedans.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by
Ingrid Melander and Mark Potter)