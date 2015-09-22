French court upholds ban on Uber's service using non-professional drivers

BRIEF-Qualcomm terms Apple's claims on lawsuit "baseless"
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Sept 22 France's Constitutional Court upheld a national law that banned one of Uber Technologies' services that relies on non-professional drivers in their own cars, dealing another setback to the company in Europe.
Uber had challenged the legality of a law passed by the French government last year, which banned its so-called Uber POP service and updated rules on how taxi companies and chauffeured cars could compete.
"The Constitutional Court rejects all the arguments raised by the company and declares the contested parts of the law as conform with the Constitution," the court wrote.
The start-up had already suspended the UberPOP service in France in July after particularly violent protests by taxi drivers and the detention of two of its French executives by prosecutors. (Reporting by Emile Picy and Leila Abboud; Editing by Bate Felix)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan 20 After revolutionizing television with bold, award-winning original content, streaming networks are on the cusp of their first potential Oscar wins, and are back at the Sundance film festival looking for more awards-worthy fare.