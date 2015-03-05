French court rules UBS bullied ex-employee

PARIS, March 5 UBS France bullied a former
worker who said she had refused to destroy documents that might
have been of interest to tax evasion investigators, a Paris
labour tribunal ruled on Thursday.
The Swiss bank denied any bullying of the ex-employee,
Stephanie Gibaud, and said the dispute between Gibaud and her
boss was a simple misunderstanding.
The labour tribunal, which has no connection to ongoing
investigations into UBS over whether it helped tax dodgers, said
however that the "alleged psychological bullying has been
established".
It ordered the bank to pay damages and interest of 30,000
euros ($33,000) to Gibaud.
Gibaud, who helped organise events for wealthy clients as a
marketing employee at the Swiss bank's French arm, had accused
her boss of bullying before she was sacked in January 2012.
She said the harassment increased after July 2008 when she
refused a request to destroy client files and documents that she
said could be useful to a tax evasion probe.
"Gibaud went through a real hell by refusing to live under a
law of silence that had been imposed on her," her lawyer William
Bourdon told Reuters.
"It's true that the damages and interest are not adequate
given her suffering, but French and European judges are
beginning to recognise the unique and complex suffering that a
whistleblower like Stephanie Gibaud went through," he added.
The bank said in statement that it did not plan to appeal
the decision because the penalties were small at only 2.6
percent of what Gibaud had been seeking.
"The bank continues to consider that bullying of its former
employee did not occur," it said in a statement.
Gibaud published a book about her experiences "The woman who
knew too much" and has been active in a campaign to support
whistleblowers.
UBS France's parent company is under formal investigation in
France for helping wealthy French clients dodge taxes between
2004 and 2012.
UBS France is under investigation for complicity and denies
that it assisted tax evasion and says it is cooperating with
investigators.
Investigators issued arrest warrants for three former Swiss
UBS managers and a source close to the matter told Reuters last
year that UBS' fine could reach 4.8 billion euros if the case
goes to trial and it loses.
($1 = 0.9065 euros)
(Reporting by Chine Labbé, writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by
Elaine Hardcastle)