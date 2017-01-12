European court rejects UBS appeal against bail in French tax case

ZURICH Jan 12 Swiss bank UBS has
failed to persuade the European Court of Human Rights to
overturn an order that it must post 1.1 billion euros ($1.17
billion) bail in a French case about whether it helped clients
avoid tax.
Switzerland's biggest bank took the unusual step of going to
the human rights court in 2015 after French courts upheld an
order by investigating judges that the bank must put up the bond
until the legal case was resolved.
The Strasbourg court said on Thursday it had unanimously
rejected UBS's application to challenge the order.
"The Court held that the security required constituted an
interim measure which did not prejudge the outcome of the
proceedings and that the amount had been assessed by the
domestic judges," the ECHR said in a statement, adding that the
decision is final.
French investigators have sought a fine of up to 4.88
billion euros, the ECHR said.
The France case is one of the last major legal issues facing
UBS, which in recent years has paid out billions in fines to
settle cases over tax evasion and benchmark manipulation.
A source close to the matter confirmed to Reuters a report
by Les Echos earlier this month that the bank and prosecutors
were negotiating a settlement under a new French law which would
allow UBS to avoid a trial.
UBS said in a statement it would "continue to strive for a
solution to the proceedings in France while strongly defending
our position".
"The facts do not support the magnitude of the bail and we
have a fiduciary responsibility to protect both the financial
and reputational interests of our stakeholders. We regret the
court's decision and disagree with its reasoning," it said.
($1 = 0.9396 euros)
