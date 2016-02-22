French authorities finish investigation of UBS in tax probe

PARIS Feb 22 Investigating prosecutors have
finished a formal investigation of Swiss bank UBS and
its French unit in a long-running probe into allegations the
bank helped clients avoid taxes, the financial prosecutor said.
This opens a period of three months when parties can
exchange information or demand further documents before the
financial prosecutor makes requisitions.
UBS said it had been informed about the decision to close
the investigation.
"After an investigation lasting more than five years, we
look forward to the opportunity to respond to unfounded
allegations and also take adequate action to address
unprecedented leaks to the media which stand in violation to a
fair and confidential judicial process," UBS said in emailed
statement to Reuters.
UBS was placed under formal examination in 2014 and the
investigating judges ordered UBS to provide a 1.1 billion euro
bail. UBS lost appeals in France and filed an application with
the European Court of Human Rights to challenge various aspects
of the French court's decision.
In March 2015, the French unit of UBS was also placed under
formal investigation, while it paid bail worth 10 million euros.
"It will be up to investigating judges to send the parties
to trial or not," the prosecutor's office said.
