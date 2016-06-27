版本:
French prosecutor seeks trial for UBS over client tax fraud-judicial source

PARIS, June 27 A French financial prosecutor requested Swiss bank UBS go on trial for covering up clients' tax fraud as well as illegal prospecting, a judicial source told Reuters.

The source said the prosecutor had also requested UBS France, the bank's French arm, go on trial for complicity.

A spokeswoman for UBS had no immediate comment.

French investigating magistrates now have a month to decide whether or not UBS should face judges.

UBS was placed under formal examination in 2014. At the time, investigating judges ordered the company to pay a 1.1 billion euro ($1.21 billion) bail.

($1 = 0.9069 euros)

(Reporting by Chine Labbe, writing by Matthias Blamont ; Editing by Richard Lough)

