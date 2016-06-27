French prosecutor seeks trial for UBS over client tax fraud-judicial source

PARIS, June 27 A French financial prosecutor
requested Swiss bank UBS go on trial for covering up
clients' tax fraud as well as illegal prospecting, a judicial
source told Reuters.
The source said the prosecutor had also requested UBS
France, the bank's French arm, go on trial for complicity.
A spokeswoman for UBS had no immediate comment.
French investigating magistrates now have a month to decide
whether or not UBS should face judges.
UBS was placed under formal examination in 2014. At the
time, investigating judges ordered the company to pay a 1.1
billion euro ($1.21 billion) bail.
($1 = 0.9069 euros)
