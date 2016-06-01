版本:
Main French air traffic controllers union drops threatened strike

PARIS, June 1 France's main SNCTA air traffic controllers union said on Wednesday it had lifted its notice of a strike from June 3-5 over working conditions.

The decision followed "a final negotiation meeting", the union said in a statement, without providing details.

(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer Writing by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

