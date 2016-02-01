Vilmorin buys U.S. vegetable seed firm as Syngenta hopes wane

PARIS Feb 1 Vilmorin has acquired
Genica Research Corporation to boost its place as the
second-largest vegetable seed maker after concluding Syngenta's
activities were no longer for sale.
Genica Research Corporation, headquartered in California,
specializes in research, breeding, production and distribution
by delegation of hybrid vegetable seeds, mainly sweet and hot
peppers, cucumber, summer squash and tomato.
Genica had sales of more than $25 million in 2015 and 50
employees. Vilmorin did not disclose the value of the takeover.
Vilmorin, whose shares had risen by 2.65 percent by 0900
GMT, sells both vegetable and crop seeds.
Its vegetable business has proved more profitable in recent
years as crop seeds suffered from the financial crisis in Russia
and Ukraine and sowings fell in Europe and the United States.
This was expected to continue in 2015-2016, Vilmorin Chief
Executive Emmanuel Rougier said in a call with analysts,
confirming an outlook given in October.
Asked about Vilmorin's interest in Syngenta, raised after
the Swiss agrochemicals group spurned a $47 billion takeover
approach from Monsanto last year, Rougier said a partial sale of
its vegetable seed business was no longer on the agenda.
Syngenta said it was in talks about a possible merger and
weighing a number of options. These included discussions with
China's state-owned ChemChina, U.S. seeds giant Monsanto
and others, it said.
Vilmorin had said in October it would look at Syngenta's
vegetable seeds activities if the Swiss chemicals group were to
sell, but had stressed that the benefits were not obvious and
the price might be too high.
($1 = 0.9220 euros)
(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Alexander
Smith)