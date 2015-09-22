France launches in-depth investigation into Volkswagen practices

PARIS, Sept 22 France has launched a probe into whether German carmaker Volkswagen had also used software that deceived U.S. regulators measuring toxic emissions in some of its diesel cars in France, its environment minister said on Tuesday.

Segolene Royal said in a statement that she had asked the United States Environmental Protection Agency for further information about the fraud committed by Volkswagen.

She also asked French car firms to ensure that similar practices had not taken place in their companies. (Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by John Irish)