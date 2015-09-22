France launches in-depth investigation into Volkswagen practices

BRIEF-Qualcomm terms Apple's claims on lawsuit "baseless"
PARIS, Sept 22 France has launched a probe into whether German carmaker Volkswagen had also used software that deceived U.S. regulators measuring toxic emissions in some of its diesel cars in France, its environment minister said on Tuesday.
Segolene Royal said in a statement that she had asked the United States Environmental Protection Agency for further information about the fraud committed by Volkswagen.
She also asked French car firms to ensure that similar practices had not taken place in their companies. (Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by John Irish)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan 20 After revolutionizing television with bold, award-winning original content, streaming networks are on the cusp of their first potential Oscar wins, and are back at the Sundance film festival looking for more awards-worthy fare.