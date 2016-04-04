RPT-UPDATE 1-France to launch third offshore wind tender

(Repeats story with no changes to text)
PARIS, April 4 France plans to launch a tender
to build turbines for the country's third offshore wind farm,
Energy Minister Segolene Royal said in a statement on Monday.
The wind farm is to be off the northern harbour town of
Dunkerque, Royal said without specifying the size of the tender
nor when bidding would close.
France, unlike Britain, Germany and Denmark, does not yet
have any offshore wind turbines installed. But it has already
awarded two other tenders for offshore wind farms.
Royal said the new tender would include a new procedure of
"competitive dialogue" with the bidders to fine tune bidding
requirements and to give bidders the chance to improve their
bids during the process.
She also said that studies of wind, wave and soil conditions
would be done by public authorities before bidders have to make
final bids. The government will also simplify procedures for
building permits for the tender.
France awarded a first offshore wind tender for 2,000
megawatts of capacity in 2012, representing investment of about
7 billion euros ($8 billion).
A consortium of EDF and Alstom won three of
the four sites, at Fecamp, Courseulles-sur-Mer (Normandy) and
Saint-Nazaire (Loire). Spain's Iberdrola, in
partnership with nuclear group Areva, won the fourth
site at Saint-Brieuc (Brittany).
A second tender awarded 1,000 MW, for investment of 4
billion euros to a consortium led by French gas and power group
Engie in 2014.
The Engie consortium included Portugal's EDP Renovaveis,
France's Neoen Marine and Areva and will build 500 MW
off the town of Le Treport in northern Normandy and 500 MW off
the islands of Noirmoutier and Yeu on the Vendee coast.
($1 = 0.8800 euros)
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by David Goodman and
Jane Merriman)