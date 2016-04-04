UPDATE 2-France to launch third offshore wind tender

(Adds details of floating wind farm consortium)

PARIS, April 4 France plans to launch a tender for turbines for a third offshore wind farm, the country's energy minister said on Monday, to be built off the northern harbour of Dunkirk.

Unlike Britain, Germany and Denmark, France has not yet installed any offshore wind turbines, though it has awarded two tenders for fixed-foundation offshore wind farms, and launched a tender for floating wind turbine projects.

Energy Minister Segolene Royal said in a statement the tender would include a new procedure of "competitive dialogue" with bidders to fine tune requirements and to give them the chance to improve their bids during the process.

The statement did not specify the size of the tender, nor when bidding would close.

Royal said studies of wind, wave and soil conditions would be done by public authorities before bidders had to make final bids and that the government would simplify procedures for building permits.

France awarded its first offshore wind tender for 2,000 megawatts (MW) of capacity in 2012 at four sites, representing an investment of about 7 billion euros ($8 billion).

A consortium of EDF and Alstom won three of the sites while Spain's Iberdrola, in partnership with French nuclear company Areva, won the fourth.

A second tender for 1,000 MW and an investment of 4 billion euros was awarded in 2014 to a consortium led by French gas and power company Engie including Portugal's EDP Renovaveis, France's Neoen Marine and Areva.

Engie, EDP Renovaveis, Caisse des Depots and Eiffage also said on Monday they had submitted a "pilot floating wind farm" proposal to the French Environment and Energy Management Agency.

France launched a tender in August for proposals for floating wind farms at four sites, with three to six turbines each with a capacity of at least 5 MW.

The companies said in a statement their proposed installation would include three to six turbines with a minimum capacity of 6 MW each.

($1 = 0.8800 euros) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by David Clarke)