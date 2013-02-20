UPDATE 2-"Keep your so-called workers," U.S. boss tells France

* U.S. tyre maker says French factory staff laze about
* CEO's leaked letter causes outrage in France
* Minister's response calls CEO ignorant and extremist
By Emmanuel Jarry and Catherine Bremer
PARIS, Feb 20 The CEO of a U.S. tyre company has
delivered a crushing summary of how some outsiders view France's
work ethic in a letter saying he would have to be stupid to take
over a factory whose staff only put in three hours work a day.
Titan International's Maurice "Morry" Taylor, who
goes by "The Grizz" for his bear-like no-nonsense style, told
France's left-wing industry minister in a letter published by
Paris media that he had no interest in buying a doomed plant.
"The French workforce gets paid high wages but works only
three hours. They get one hour for breaks and lunch, talk for
three and work for three," Taylor wrote on Feb. 8 in the letter
in English addressed to the minister, Arnaud Montebourg.
"I told this to the French union workers to their faces.
They told me that's the French way!" Taylor added in the letter,
which was posted by business daily Les Echos on its website on
Wednesday and which the ministry confirmed was genuine.
"How stupid do you think we are?" he asked at one point.
"Titan is going to buy a Chinese tire company or an Indian
one, pay less than one Euro per hour wage and ship all the tires
France needs," he said. "You can keep the so-called workers."
As the leaked letter drew outrage in France, Montebourg
penned a scathing response, spelling out the reasons why France
routinely ranks as a leading destination for companies to
invest, beating China and India in mid-2012.
"Can I remind you that Titan, the business you run, is 20
times smaller than Michelin, the French (tyre) technology leader
with international influence, and 35 times less profitable,"
Montebourg wrote, in a two-page letter in French.
"This just shows the extent to which Titan could have
learned and gained, enormously, from a presence in France."
Montebourg's letter, a copy of which was sent to Reuters,
said Taylor's comments, "as extremist as they are insulting",
illustrated his ignorance of France.
Union leaders also reacted furiously. CGT official Mickael
Wamen said Taylor belonged more "in an asylum" than in the
boardroom of a multinational and noted his views were based on a
visit to a troubled plant whose operations had been cut back.
The vicious exchange made for another public knock to
France's business image after verbal attacks last year by
Montebourg on firms seeking to shut ailing industrial sites
prompted international derision.
Combined with concern over plans for a 75-percent
"millionaires' tax", Montebourg's antics drove London Mayor
Boris Johnson to tell an international business audience that it
seemed France was being run by left-wing revolutionaries.
Socialist President Francois Hollande may take some comfort
in the view Taylor expressed of Washington: "The U.S. government
is not much better than the French," he wrote, saying Western
leaders were failing to halt state-subsidised Chinese exports.
TWO TOUGH-TALKERS
The row has pitted an outspoken former anti-globalisation
campaigner, the loose cannon of Hollande's government, against a
right-winger who revels in provocation and tough-talking.
Proud of being "The Grizz" -- his group's logo features a
cartoon bear and its website opens to the roar of a grizzly --
Taylor has clashed with unions before and once suggested that a
U.S. judge was "smoking dope" after a ruling against his firm.
He built up Illinois-based Titan over 23 years into a global
brand in tyres for tractors and other off-road machinery and ran
for the White House in the 1996 Republican primary, campaigning
on a pro-business ticket.
At that time, he admitted to being "abrasive" in order to
"get the job done": "The politicians, they all want you to like
them," he told an interviewer. "I don't care if people like me."
To Montebourg, the author of "Kill All the Lawyers and Other
Ways to Fix the Government" wrote: "You're a politician so you
don't want to rock the boat ... France will lose its industrial
business because its government is more government."
Taylor's letter was a response to Paris having approached
Titan as a possible buyer of U.S. group Goodyear's Amiens
Nord factory in northern France. Montebourg told reporters
earlier on Wednesday that he would put his answer in a letter.
In it, he noted the United States is the No. 1 investor in
France with 4,200 U.S. subsidiaries employing nearly half a
million people in the country. He said those firms appreciated
French productivity and "savoir-faire" and warned that Paris
would fight others which exploit cheap labour.
Montebourg has often lashed out at cheap imports of
manufactured goods from low-wage countries such as China and
last year told the boss of Indian steelmaker ArcelorMittal
he was unwelcome in a spat over a shuttered plant in
France.
Despite having per-head productivity levels that rank among
the best in Europe, economists blame France's rigid hiring and
firing laws for a long industrial decline that has dented
exports. Many also fault the country's 35-hour work week for
diminishing competitiveness with Germany.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co's Amiens Nord plant employs 1,250
people, who have been battling demands they work more shifts or
accept layoffs. The site now faces closure.
Talks last year with Titan over a possible rescue fell down
after a failure to reach a deal with unions on voluntary
redundancies.
Taylor accused France of being at fault. "Titan is the one
with the money and the talent to produce tires. What does the
crazy union have? It has the French government."