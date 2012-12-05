版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 5日 星期三

BRIEF-Francesca's up in premarket after Q3 results, outlook

NEW YORK Dec 5 Francesca's Holdings Corp : * Up 8.7 percent to $29.14 in premarket after Q3 results, outlook

