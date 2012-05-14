UPDATE 2-Francesca's fires CFO for leaking info on social media

* Cynthia Thomassee named as interim CFO
* Q1 EPS view raised to $0.17-$0.18 from $0.14-$0.15
* Shares rise 5 pct
May 14 Women's specialty retailer Francesca's
Holdings Corp said it fired its Chief Financial Officer
Gene Morphis for improperly communicating company information
through social media.
Francesca's board launched an investigation into Morphis's
activity on social media with the help of outside counsel after
discovering the matter on May 11, the company said, without
providing additional details.
The company, which went public in July last year, named
Cynthia Thomassee as interim chief financial officer and said it
had started looking for a new chief financial officer.
Morphis had been chief financial officer since October 2010.
The company couldn't be reached for comment on the conduct
that led to Morphis's exit. But his recent tweets include
comments about the retailer's audit committee, his meetings with
investors and his board, and the company's results ahead of
their announcement.
In its statement, Francesca's said it expects employees to
comply with company policies.
"It is an unfortunate turn of events for the CFO ... a poor
choice made by someone who works at the company," Stephens Inc
analyst Travis Williams told Reuters.
The growing use of social media and the accompanying fear
that internal information may get leaked has led many corporate
organizations to lay out specific guidelines for their employees
on social media behavior.
Analyst Williams noted that the company's business remained
healthy.
"That was confirmed today with them raising their guidance."
Francesca's, which competes with chains such as Chico's
White House Black Market chain, Ann Inc's LOFT,
and Urban Outfitter's Anthropologie, also raised its
first-quarter outlook to a profit of 17 to 18 cents per share,
from the 14 to 15 cents it had expected in March.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 15 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In its last reported quarter, the retailer posted a
better-than-expected profit as shoppers flocked to its boutiques
during the holiday season.
Francesca's shares rose 5 percent at $25.28 on Monday on the
Nasdaq. They touched a high of $25.89 earlier.