Francesca's CEO to retire, shares fall

Sept 4 Francesca's Holdings Corp's
Chief Executive John De Meritt, who helped the women's specialty
retailer better understand fast-changing fashion trends, will
retire at the end of this year.
The company's shares, which have risen nearly 30 percent
since it made its market debut last year, fell 4 percent at
$34.51 in after-market trading. They closed at $36.07 on the
Nasdaq on Tuesday.
Francesca's said De Meritt will retire to pursue personal
endeavors, and appointed President Neill Davis as CEO, effective
Jan. 1, 2013.
De Meritt spent more than a decade building Francesca's,
which was founded in 1999, shaping it into a fast-fashion
retailer by successfully reading demand trends and changing
fashions while reducing the risks of stocks growing old.
The company, which specializes in affordable clothing for
customers in the 18 to 35 age group, recorded net sales $204.2
million in 2011, up from $79.4 million in 2009 - a compound
annual growth rate of 60.4 percent.
It diversified into apparel, which has become its largest
category, from focusing on selling fashion jewelry, accessories
and home decor.
Francesca's raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast
to between 96 cents and 98 cents per share on Tuesday from
between 89 cents and 91 cents estimated earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting 2012 earnings of 91 cents
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company also reported earnings above analysts'
expectations for the fourth straight quarter, as margins
improved across categories - particularly in jewelry.
Second-quarter earnings rose to $12.7 million, or 28 cents
per share, from $5.5 million, or 13 cents per share a year
earlier.
Revenue rose 49 percent to $76.3 million.
Analysts expected it to earn 24 cents.
Comparable boutique sales increased 20.7 percent, following
an increase of 5.4 percent last year.