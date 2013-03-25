France Tel to remain shareholder in Dailymotion-report

PARIS, March 25 France Telecom will
remain an owner of video sharing website Dailymotion even as it
searches for a partner to help the Youtube competitor
expand in the United States, the telecom operator's chief
executive told Le Figaro newspaper.
"I have no intention of selling Dailymotion," said Stephane
Richard in the interview.
"What Dailymotion needs today is the means to accelerate its
developing especially in the U.S. to compete with Youtube...We
will remain an influential shareholder in Dailymotion and will
be attentive to the consequences for Orange and for France of
any eventual partnership."
The Wall Street Journal reported on March 19 that Yahoo Inc
was in talks to acquire up to a 75 percent stake in
Dailymotion in a deal that could be worth $300 million.
Dailymotion is the No. 12 ranked online video Web property
in the world, according to industry research firm comScore, with
116 million unique monthly visitors. Google, which owns YouTube,
is the world's No. 1 Web video property while Yahoo's various
websites ranked 10th on the list.
Separately, Richard said he would prepare a strategy plan
for France Telecom's future through 2020 to present to the board
before the end of the year.