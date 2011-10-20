UPDATE 1-France Telecom to buy 100 percent of Congo's CCT

KINSHASA Oct 20 France Telecom FTE.PA has
finalised plans to buy Congo Chine Telecome, CCT, a mobile
phone operator in Democratic Republic of Congo, the company and
government said on Thursday.
CCT is the fourth-biggest operator in Congo with 1.5
million subscribers, but it is heavily indebted and Congo's
government said it was no longer beneficial for the state.
The deal will see France Telecom paying $7 million for the
government's 49 percent stake in CCT and a further $10 million
for the 51 percent stake held by Chinese firm ZTE, France
Telecom said in a statement.
ZTE will be a preferred supplier of equipment and services
for CCT.
The Congolese government will also receive an additional
$71 million for a 10-year license, which could include bringing
3G coverage to Congo for the first time, the statement said.
"The activities of the business will be funded by internal
resources, restructured external loans and a $185 million
contribution in several payments by France Telecom - Orange in
the form of capital increase," the statement said.
Congo's market, which currently has 17 percent mobile
telephone penetration for an estimated population of 67
million, is a vast opportunity for France Telecom, according to
Elie Girard, the company's executive director of strategy and
development.
France Telecom is pursuing growth in emerging markets to
offset intensifying competition at home, with Chief Executive
Stephane Richard aiming to double revenue in emerging markets
to 7 billion euros (US$10.1 billion) by 2015, largely through
acquisitions.
India's Bharti Airtel and Vodacom, a joint venture between
South Africa's Vodacom and a local company, are currently
Congo's leading mobile phone providers.
