UPDATE 1-France Telecom to buy 100 percent of Congo's CCT

KINSHASA Oct 20 France Telecom FTE.PA has finalised plans to buy Congo Chine Telecome, CCT, a mobile phone operator in Democratic Republic of Congo, the company and government said on Thursday.

CCT is the fourth-biggest operator in Congo with 1.5 million subscribers, but it is heavily indebted and Congo's government said it was no longer beneficial for the state.

The deal will see France Telecom paying $7 million for the government's 49 percent stake in CCT and a further $10 million for the 51 percent stake held by Chinese firm ZTE, France Telecom said in a statement.

ZTE will be a preferred supplier of equipment and services for CCT.

The Congolese government will also receive an additional $71 million for a 10-year license, which could include bringing 3G coverage to Congo for the first time, the statement said.

"The activities of the business will be funded by internal resources, restructured external loans and a $185 million contribution in several payments by France Telecom - Orange in the form of capital increase," the statement said.

Congo's market, which currently has 17 percent mobile telephone penetration for an estimated population of 67 million, is a vast opportunity for France Telecom, according to Elie Girard, the company's executive director of strategy and development.

France Telecom is pursuing growth in emerging markets to offset intensifying competition at home, with Chief Executive Stephane Richard aiming to double revenue in emerging markets to 7 billion euros (US$10.1 billion) by 2015, largely through acquisitions.

India's Bharti Airtel and Vodacom, a joint venture between South Africa's Vodacom and a local company, are currently Congo's leading mobile phone providers. (Reporting by Jonny Hogg and Bienvenu Bakumanya; editing by David Lewis)