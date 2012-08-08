Franco-Nevada profit up as US revenue rises

Aug 8 Gold-focused royalty company Franco-Nevada
Corp reported an 11 percent rise in quarterly
profit on higher revenue from its U.S. assets.
Toronto-based Franco-Nevada provides miners upfront cash in
exchange for future royalties and holds interests in precious
metal, base metal, and oil and gas projects around the world.
The company said its 2012 revenue is likely to be at the
lower end of its previously announced range of $430 million to
$460 million due to weak commodity prices.
Second-quarter net income rose to $36.9 million, or 26 cents
per basic share, from $33.3 million, or 27 cents per basic
share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 24 cents per share.
Revenue fell 3 percent to $102.7 million. The company's gold
assets in the United States generated $26.8 million in revenue,
up 43.3 percent compared to a year earlier.
Franco-Nevada's shares, which have gained 25 percent so far
this year, closed at C$48.70 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.