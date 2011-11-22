UPDATE 1-Franco-Nevada to raise C$340 mln in offering

* To issue 8 million shares in bought deal financing
* Money earmarked for acquisitions, working capital
(In U.S. dollars unless noted)
Nov 22 Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV.TO) said on
Tuesday it will raise C$340 million ($327 million) through an
equity financing, with the money earmarked for acquisitions and
working capital.
The royalty and metal streaming company said it will issue
8 million common shares at a price of C$42.50 each on a bought
deal basis. The company will offer an additional 1.2 million
shares in an over-allotment.
Franco Nevada provides miners upfront cash in exchange for
future royalties. The company holds interests in precious
metal, base metal, and oil and gas projects.
As of the end of September, the company had $420.3 million
in working capital with no debt or hedges.
The share offering is subject to conditions, including
approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange and securities
regulators.
($1=$1.04 Canadian)
(Reporting by Julie Gordon; editing by Rob Wilson)