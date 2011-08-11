Tentative agreement at Bombardier's Thunder Bay plant

* 700 shop floor workers reach tentative agreement

* CAW says "significant changes" made to pension proposal

* Workers will vote on agreement Saturday

TORONTO, Aug 11 Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) has reached a tentative agreement with 700 striking workers at its rail car manufacturing plant in Thunder Bay, Ontario, a union official said on Thursday.

Shop floor employees represented by the Canadian Auto Workers Local 1075 walked out on Tuesday afternoon after contract talks broke down over proposed pension cuts.

"We will go ahead and see what the membership says, but as far as [the pension issue] there have been significant changes on it since the strike, and that's why we have a tentative agreement," Local 1075 President Dominic Pasqualino said in a telephone interview.

Pasqualino said members will vote on the agreement on Saturday. If they approve it, they will return to work Monday.

The company's operations in Thunder Bay, on the shore of Lake Superior in northwestern Ontario, produce bi-level rail cars, as well as streetcars and subway cars.

Bombardier could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Allison Martell)