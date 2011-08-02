UPDATE 1-Cinram in talks with lenders on amendments

*Cinram may default on credit agreements without amendments

* Says Q2 2011 results hurt by poor conditions in industry

* Fund is in discussions with lenders

TORONTO, Aug 2 Cinram International Income Fund CRW_u.TO said on Tuesday it may default on its credit agreements without amendments and was in discussions with lenders on revising terms of senior secured credit agreements.

The fund said adverse conditions in the entertainment industry this year have held back revenue and cash flow in the second quarter, hurting its ability to comply with financial covenants.

Cinram International Inc, a subsidiary of the fund, is one of the world's largest providers of pre-recorded multimedia products to motion picture studios, music labels, publishers and computer software companies.

(Reporting by Allison Martell)