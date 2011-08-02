UPDATE 1-Cinram in talks with lenders on amendments

*Cinram may default on credit agreements without amendments
* Says Q2 2011 results hurt by poor conditions in industry
* Fund is in discussions with lenders
TORONTO, Aug 2 Cinram International Income Fund
CRW_u.TO said on Tuesday it may default on its credit
agreements without amendments and was in discussions with
lenders on revising terms of senior secured credit agreements.
The fund said adverse conditions in the entertainment
industry this year have held back revenue and cash flow in the
second quarter, hurting its ability to comply with financial
covenants.
Cinram International Inc, a subsidiary of the fund, is one
of the world's largest providers of pre-recorded multimedia
products to motion picture studios, music labels, publishers
and computer software companies.
(Reporting by Allison Martell)