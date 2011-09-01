Google and Motorola shouldn't worry about DOJ's AT&T suit

-- Alison Frankel writes the On the Case blog for Thomson
NEW YORK, Sept 1 When the Justice Department
stomps in to block a $39 billion deal that would have brought
5,000 jobs to the United States, you have to believe that
regulators are serious about wielding their antitrust
enforcement power. DOJ's 25-page complaint seeking to bar
AT&T's (T.N) acquisition of T-Mobile USA is an emphatic
document that asserts competition in the wireless industry is
"essential to ensuring continued innovation and maintaining low
prices." So if that's the case, what about the other enormous
wireless deal under Justice Department antitrust scrutiny,
Google's (GOOG.O) proposed $12.5 billion merger with Motorola
Mobility (MMI.N)?
From my reading of the AT&T complaint, Google and Motorola
don't need to worry. The Justice Department's suit to block the
AT&T deal is a classic protest of a classic horizontal merger,
in which market competitors join up. DOJ maintains that AT&T
and T-Mobile compete directly in both the product and
geographic markets for wireless service, since both companies
are looking to sign up ordinary consumers and corporate and
government wireless customers (the product market) who want
nationwide wireless coverage (the geographic market). Combining
AT&T and T-Mobile would reduce the number of competitors in
those markets from four to three and would give the combined
company more than 40 percent of the wireless business in more
than half of the Federal Communication Commissions' defined
cellular market areas, according to the Justice Department's
analysis.
The Justice Department suit turns AT&T and T-Mobile's own
words against them to argue that competition between the
companies is good for consumers. T-Mobile's December 2010
strategy statement, quoted in the complaint, is a good example:
"(T-Mobile) will attack incumbents and find innovative ways to
overcome scale disadvantages," it says. "Our approach to market
will not be conventional, and we will push to the boundaries
where possible. (T-Mobile) will champion the customer and break
down industry barriers with innovations." AT&T, meanwhile,
fretted about T-Mobile's system upgrade, noting in an internal
2010 document that "the more immediate threat to AT&T is
T-Mobile."
Regulators aren't going to find similar evidence of direct
competition between Google and Motorola. In antitrust terms,
their deal is a vertical merger, in which companies at
different points in the product stream join forces. Google
doesn't make smartphone handsets or set-top boxes; Motorola
doesn't offer an operating system. Antitrust challenges to
vertical deals are much, much rarer than regulatory action to
block or force changes to proposed horizontal mergers.
To be sure, Google's acquisition of Motorola's patent
portfolio complicates the horizontal-versus-vertical analysis,
since standard-setting patents give the lucky owner of that IP
leverage across an industry. But as I've previously reported,
Google and its smartphone operating system competitors can tell
antitrust regulators that they're all now fortified with
smartphone patents: Google with Motorola IP; and Microsoft
(MSFT.O) and Apple (AAPL.O) with Nortel patents.
In fact, just as Google's Motorola bid may help Microsoft
and Apple win antitrust clearance for their Nortel purchase,
the AT&T suit may wind up benefiting everyone with deals
awaiting an antitrust determination. The Justice Department has
said it's open to more discussions with AT&T and T-Mobile, but
based on the DOJ's complaint, it's hard to figure out how the
companies can restructure their merger to assuage regulators,
short of carving out a low-cost, nationwide competitor for
their merger business. AT&T has said it intends to fight the
Justice Department in court. That means DOJ is going to have to
devote a lot of resources to the AT&T case, keeping the
spotlight on wireless networks and off smartphones.
There's a bit of irony in that: the biggest antitrust
target of the 1970s (AT&T) distracting regulators from the
biggest targets of the 1990s (Microsoft) and 2010s (Google).
