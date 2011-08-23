CORRECTED - COLUMN-Decoding Lloyd Blankfein's new hire: Alison Frankel

(Corrects fourth paragraph to say Allen Stanford instead of
David Stanford)
-- Alison Frankel writes the On the Case blog for Thomson
Reuters News & Insight (newsandinsight.com). The views
expressed are her own. --
By Alison Frankel
NEW YORK, Aug 23 The market assumed the worst
on Monday after Reuters' great scoop on Goldman Sachs (GS.N)
CEO Lloyd Blankfein bringing in Reid Weingarten of Steptoe &
Johnson to represent him in the Justice Department's
investigation of the bank. Goldman's share price fell almost 5
percent on the fear that Weingarten's entrance signals that DOJ
is getting serious about its follow-up to the April 2011 Senate
subcommittee report on the financial crisis.
In one sense, that's reading way too much into the mere
fact that Blankfein has brought in his own lawyer. It's
standard operating procedure for corporate executives at
companies under investigation to have separate counsel.
Consider the example of other alleged villains of the financial
meltdown. Richard Fuld of Lehman (LEHKQ.PK), Joseph Cassano of
AIG (AIG.N), Angelo Mozilo and David Sambol of Countrywide,
John Thain of Merrill Lynch, Kenneth Lewis of Bank of America
(BAC.N): They all have their own lawyers, and none of them have
faced any criminal charges. Only Mozilo and Sambol even had to
answer to the SEC.
Lawyers who represent corporations -- Sullivan & Cromwell,
in Goldman's case -- have a duty to the company. And though
CEOs and other high-ranking executives often think their
interests are exactly the same as the corporation's, lawyers
have to anticipate a divergence between what's good for the
company and what's good for its leaders. A company under
investigation might be best served by cooperating with
prosecutors and turning over (for instance) its lawyers'
interview notes; execs may have conflicting interests. Even if
they don't, lawyers are supposed to avoid even the appearance
of a conflict, so as soon as it's clear that investigators are
interested even in just interviewing an individual executive,
white-collar defense lawyers will typically advise bringing in
separate counsel.
A couple of cases from the last few years drove home that
lesson. Proskauer Rose represented Allen Stanford's Stanford
Financial as the Ponzi scheme collapsed. Proskauer partner
Thomas Sjoblom was in the room with Stanford Financial's chief
investment officer, Laura Pendergest-Holt, when she was
interviewed by the SEC in 2009. Sjoblom told the SEC that he
was representing the company, not Pendergest-Holt. But she
ended up indicted for lying to investigators and obstructing
justice -- based on that SEC interview. Pendergest-Holt turned
around and sued Sjoblom and Proskauer, asserting that she was
never told the firm wasn't representing her. Sjoblom
subsequently resigned from Proskauer. (Proskauer's spokesman
didn't return my call.)
In another case, Irell & Manella represented Broadcom in an
internal investigation of its stock options backdating
practices. As part of that investigation, Irell lawyers
interviewed Broadcom CFO William Ruehle. Irell was
simultaneously representing Ruehle in two securities suits,
and, he later said that he believed Irell was his counsel. But
it wasn't: When Broadcom decided to cooperate with prosecutors,
Irell turned over its notes of the Ruehle interview. Ruehle was
indicted and (among other things) blamed Irell for misleading
him. The trial judge in Ruehle's case, Cormac Carney, blasted
Irell for breaching its duty to Ruehle, though the U.S. Court
of Appeals for the 9th Circuit later cleared the firm of
wrongdoing. (Judge Carney eventually tossed charges against
Ruehle for other reasons.)
So Sullivan & Cromwell and Blankfein are both better off
now that the CEO's interests are protected by another lawyer,
even if Blankfein only brought in counsel for an interview with
DOJ investigators. In that regard, we shouldn't assume that
Weingarten's entrance necessarily bodes ill for Goldman or
Blankfein. Goldman told Reuters Monday that this is entirely
routine: "As is common in such situations, Mr. Blankfein and
other individuals who were expected to be interviewed in
connection with the Justice Department's inquiry into certain
matters raised in the PSI report hired counsel at the outset,"
the bank said.
Nevertheless, Blankfein's choice of Weingarten is very
intriguing. Weingarten is a great lawyer with close ties to the
Justice Department, where he once worked in the Public
Integrity section, and to Attorney General Eric Holder, whom he
actually represented when Congress grilled Holder about
President Bill Clinton's eleven-hour pardon of financier Marc
Rich. Weingarten is not, however, part of the club of
white-collar defense counsel who typically get referrals from
New York firms like S&C. (That group includes Andrew Levander
of Dechert; Mary Jo White of Debevoise & Plimpton; Patricia
Hynes of Allen & Overy; and Gary Naftalis of Kramer Levin
Naftalis & Frankel, all of whom represent high-profile Wall
Streeters in financial crisis cases.)
One white-collar defense lawyer who gets referrals from
Wall Street firms told me it could be significant that
Blankfein went outside the usual circle, turning to a lawyer
best known for his trial work. "For many people, the choice of
Reid Weingarten would be unusual to represent someone in a
simple interview," he said. "He's often retained when an
investigation is going to lead to a case that would go to
trial."
That unseen hand that guides the market, in other words,
may turn out to be pretty smart.
This blog post first appeared here
link.reuters.com/nef43s
(Reporting by Alison Frankel; Editing by Eileen Daspin)