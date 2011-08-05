COLUMN-NY intervention goes beyond BofA's mortgage deal: Frankel

-- Alison Frankel writes the On the Case blog for Thomson
Reuters News & Insight (newsandinsight.com). The views
expressed are her own. --
By Alison Frankel
NEW YORK Aug 5 Before Thursday night,
opposition to Bank of America's (BAC.N) proposed $8.5 billion
settlement with Countrywide mortgage-backed securities
investors consisted of a handful of investor groups represented
by a handful of law firms. Even if you counted the six Federal
Home Loan Banks that have moved to intervene but haven't yet
gone on record opposing the deal, intervenors represented less
than 7 percent of all Countrywide MBS noteholders. The 22
gargantuan institutional investors that negotiated the
settlement were a much more potent force.
That all changed when New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman -- in a move that stunned deal proponents -- filed
an explosive motion to intervene in the $8.5 billion settlement
[nN1E773268]. Schneiderman didn't just register his opposition
to the proposed settlement, which he said had been reached
"without ever giving beneficiaries or their representatives an
opportunity to test [whether] the proposed settlement is
reasonable." He went far, far beyond mere opposition:
Schneiderman accused the Countrywide MBS trustee, Bank of New
York Mellon (BK.N), of breaching its fiduciary duty and said
that Bank of America may have aided and abetted the breach. And
to show that he was serious about those assertions,
Schneiderman actually filed counterclaims against BNY Mellon
along with his intervention motion.
The countersuit -- a truly revolutionary filing -- alleges
three causes of action against BNY Mellon, in what is thought
to be the first time the AG has accused an MBS trustee of
fraud. Schneiderman claimed the bank breached its duty to
investors because the settlement includes indemnification for
the trustee -- a "direct financial benefit" for BNY Mellon,
according to the AG's filing. Schneiderman also asserted that
BNYM let down Countrywide MBS investors long before proposing
the $8.5 billion settlement, by failing to notify certificate
holders that underlying Countrywide mortgages were in default.
Finally, the New York AG accused Bank of New York Mellon of
securities fraud under New York's Martin Act.
Schneiderman didn't claim that New York pension funds
actually have a stake in the Countrywide MBS trusts. Instead,
he claimed standing under the parens patriae doctrine,
asserting that he intervened "to protect the interests of the
public and absent investors." And that raises a question that
Bank of New York Mellon -- once it recovers from the shock of
the AG's filing -- is sure to argue to Judge Barbara Kapnick as
she weighs whether to approve the proposed settlement. Are
investors -- and the public at large -- better off if the New
York AG kills the proposed BofA settlement?
There are a lot of ways to look at the question. In the
narrowest interpretation, will investors be able to recover
more money for breach of warranty claims against Countrywide
than they would under the settlement? Maybe. There have only
been a few investor put-back cases filed against Countrywide,
mostly by David Grais of Grais & Ellsworth, and they're not far
enough along to lay odds on their success. Mayer Brown, which
represents BNY Mellon in the BofA proposed settlement, argues
that a lot of obstacles stand between Countrywide noteholders
and a windfall recovery from Bank of America. Those range from
the loan-by-loan evaluation investors will have to make of
individual underlying mortgages to Bank of America's claim that
it's not liable for Countrywide's failings.
Grais may be able to surmount those obstacles, which is why
his goal in opposing the proposed BofA deal seems to be to
force the bank to permit opt-outs for investors who want to
take their chances in litigation. If the settlement blows up,
however, every Countrywide MBS investor is going to have to
slug it out in court, and they're certainly not all represented
by lawyers who are prepared for a long, expensive battle with
BofA that may end with them getting nothing.
The AG's filing, moreover, has implications beyond the BofA
case. Bank of America and Bank of New York Mellon certainly
bear a heavy load of responsibility for the MBS fiasco. The New
York AG has been engaged in an investigation of their (and
other banks') various failures as a trustee, MBS issuer, and
mortgage servicer. But this settlement was at least an attempt
to mitigate the damage BofA and BNY Mellon have caused
investors-and for some reason, Schneiderman waited until now to
claim that BNY Mellon committed fraud and that BofA may have
abetted it. That timing gives little incentive to any of the
other banks facing billions of dollars in MBS
breach-of-warranty liability to reach global deals with
investors. Why spend months negotiating a settlement if the New
York AG, under the broad aegis of protecting the public,
attacks you after you reach a deal?
The AG's filing gives MBS trustees even less incentive to
push for investor settlements. Trustees have been incredibly
slow to take action against MBS issuers, which is why
regulators like Schneiderman are scrutinizing them. Bank of New
York Mellon took a bold step when it hired Jason Kravitt and
Matthew Ingber of Mayer Brown to talk to the Gibbs & Bruns
group of 22 investors, instead of continuing to resist
investors calls for action against MBS issuers. Its reward for
reaching a deal with the Gibbs & Bruns investors? A Martin Act
suit. Given that Schneiderman hasn't brought Martin Act claims
against MBS trustees that haven't proposed global settlements,
why would any trustee try to engineer a deal? For the banks
that issued mortgage-backed securities and the banks that acted
as trustees on MBS offerings, the Schneiderman filings are a
very good reason to keep their profiles low by quietly
defending cases by those investors with the fortitude to
sue.
Then there's the issue of the mortgage servicing provisions
in the BofA settlement proposal. BofA and the Gibbs & Bruns
group have touted the servicing provisions, which call for Bank
of America to outsource loan service to companies tasked with
renegotiating troubled loans, rather than pushing homeowners
into default. Bank of America, in fact, regarded the loan
modification provisions of the MBS settlement as template for
solving the foreclosure crisis.
The AG's filing, on the other hand, blasted the
settlement's servicing provisions as "too vague and ill-defined
to provide any concrete value to investors." Schneiderman
complained that Bank of America's poor track record in
modifying troubled loans underscored the inadequacy of the
servicing aspects of the settlement. The AG is in the midst of
talks to reach nationwide mortgage modification deals with a
host of banks, so I'm sure he's speaking knowledgeably. But as
a matter of tactics, he doesn't seem to be sending a message of
cooperation to BofA -- or other banks.
Finally, there's the message the AG sent to New York
businesses. BNY Mellon's response to the AG was as remarkable,
in its way, as the AG's filing. "The allegations by the New
York attorney general are outrageous, baseless, unsupported by
fact and law and we will fight them if necessary in court," the
bank said in a rare display of adjectives by a financial
institution. "We are confident that we have fulfilled in all
respects our responsibilities as trustee. The AG's action is
misguided and fails to comprehend the role of the trustee and
the benefit the settlement would provide to investors."
A BNY Mellon spokesman told me the bank didn't want to
comment on the broader implications of the AG's filing, but
directed me to Kathryn Wylde, CEO of the Partnership for New
York City, a business development non-profit. She said that the
AG's "careless action" hurts New York's standing as a financial
center.
"It's disappointing from the standpoint of the business
community that the AG would make a fraud accusation against a
major financial institution -- in the press," she told me. "And
to not have any consultation with the institution? The bank was
blindsided by what appears to be an outrageous charge." (The
AG's press office didn't respond to my request of comment.)
Thursday's filing unquestionably changes the tenor of the
BofA MBS settlement. It could end up changing a lot of other
things as well.
This blog post first appeared here:
link.reuters.com/kaw92s
(Reporting by Alison Frankel; Editing by Eileen Daspin)