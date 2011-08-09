COLUMN-On a dark day, BofA's dim ray of hope: Alison Frankel

-- Alison Frankel writes the On the Case blog for Thomson
Reuters News & Insight (newsandinsight.com). The views
expressed are her own. --
By Alison Frankel
NEW YORK Aug 9 Monday was (another) dreadful
day for Bank of America (BAC.N). The bank's shares closed at a
two-year low, thanks in part to AIG's (AIG.N) double whammy: a
$10 billion fraud suit against BofA and the insurer's
simultaneous motion to intervene in opposition to BofA's
proposed $8.5 billion settlement with Countrywide
mortgage-backed securities noteholders. Bank of America and
Countrywide's securitization trustee, Bank of New York Mellon,
thought the $8.5 billion deal would put their MBS woes behind
them. Instead the proposed settlement seems to have made the
two banks into bigger targets than they were before reaching an
agreement with 22 big MBS investors.
There's plenty of reason for BofA to worry about the AIG
fraud suit. First off, the New York state court complaint was
filed by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, a familiar opponent
for Bank of America. Quinn is counsel to the bond insurer MBIA
in its MBS litigation against Countrywide, in which Judge
Eileen Bransten has consistently sided with MBIA and Quinn
Emanuel. (Among other crucial rulings, Bransten rejected Bank
of America's preliminary argument that it's not liable for
Countrywide's missteps.) Quinn also represents Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac, which forced Bank of America into a $2.8 billion
dollar settlement of MBS claims in January, and Allstate, which
filed a $700 million MBS case against Countrywide in December.
Different Quinn Emanuel lawyers are involved in the various
BofA and Countrywide cases, but the firm isn't starting from
scratch.
The AIG fraud complaint is also a canny document. The suit
lumps together allegations against Countrywide, Merrill Lynch,
and BofA, painting all of them with the same tarry brush even
though Countrywide and Merrill Lynch committed a good chunk of
the alleged wrongdoing before they became part of BofA. Quinn
includes public record information about their manifestly
deficient underwriting practices, but has brought the case as a
fraud suit-not a contract case accusing BofA, Countrywide, and
Merrill of breaching the representations and warranties on the
mortgage loans underlying the securitizations AIG invested in.
That way, AIG doesn't have to show that it controls 25 percent
of the voting rights, the threshold for standing in a
securitization contract case. But under the causes of action
the complaint asserts -- state-law claims and federal claims
under the Securities Act of 1933 -- Quinn Emanuel doesn't have
to show that BofA, Countrywide, and Merrill acted with
fraudulent intent.
Quinn partners Michael Carlinsky and Philippe Selendy, who
signed the AIG complaint, also undoubtedly know that even if
Bank of America's $8.5 billion settlement is approved by
Manhattan state supreme court judge Barbara Kapnick, their
fraud case won't be wiped out. BofA's deal with the 22 MBS
noteholders who negotiated the proposed settlement is expressly
limited to investors' breach-of-warranty claims. It doesn't
resolve securities fraud claims; in fact, three of the
investors backing the proposed settlement have since sued
Countrywide for fraud.
That's why it's so interesting that AIG filed its motion to
intervene in the proposed settlement on the same day that it
filed the fraud suit. The intervention petition, filed not by
Quinn Emanuel but by Reilly Pozner, raises the now-familiar
assertions that investors aren't getting a big enough cash
payout and that Bank of New York Mellon had a conflict in
negotiating the deal because BofA agreed to indemnify BNY
Mellon in a side-letter. But AIG is the first objector also to
take aim at Gibbs & Bruns, the law firm that's counsel to the
22 institutional investors that negotiated the proposed
settlement.
"The genesis of the proposed settlement agreement appears
to be an exclusive group of investors and their outside
counsel, who without the participation of the other
beneficiaries and with the blessing and cooperation of [BNY
Mellon] as trustee, engaged in clandestine settlement
negotiations with [BofA]," the petition said. "These
discussions culminated in a settlement proposal that, if
approved, would result in thousands of affected beneficiaries
receiving a small fraction of their losses, while the inside
institutional investors' outside counsel would be paid $85
million -- not from her clients but from [BofA]." That fee
arrangement, AIG argues, means Gibbs & Bruns had an $85 million
conflict in reaching a deal with Bank of America. (Gibbs
partner Kathy Patrick told me the fee deal is "very typical in
bondholder cases." She said her clients, all experienced
litigants, insisted that Bank of America pay Gibbs & Bruns fees
rather than take money out of the settlement pool to pay the
lawyers. "It's in the best interests of investors," Patrick
said.)
So where, you may be wondering, is that ray of hope I
mentioned in the headline? It's in a two-page order Kapnick
entered in the MBS settlement docket Monday, after presiding
over a mobbed hearing Friday. The judge agreed that her
original order calling for investors to register objections by
Aug. 30 had to be modified because noteholders may not know by
then whether they like the proposed deal. She ruled that any
investor who wants a say in the case need only file a written
notice of intervention, not a formal objection. But she
rejected all of the intervenors' demands for expedited
discovery and left in place the August 30 deadline for
investors to file intervention notices. Settlement proponents
claimed that as a win.
"The court acted swiftly to address an issue that needed to
be addressed," said Patrick of Gibbs & Bruns. "We're pleased
that she indicated the case is going to move rapidly and that
she left the existing deadline in place."
Patrick said that deal supporters were encouraged by
Friday's hearing, at which Judge Kapnick seemed to be
well-versed in the filings and eager to move things along. A
transcript suggests that Gibbs & Bruns; BofA counsel from
Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz; and BNY Mellon lawyers from
Mayer Brown took a smart course when they filed the case as an
Article 77 trust proceeding, under which the court is supposed
to pay deference to the trustee unless objectors can show the
trustee acted unreasonably or breached its duty.
"That's the proceeding they brought," Kapnick said, after
noting that she had to look up the obscure Article 77 in the
New York code. "It's not, it's not a class action. There aren't
provisions in there to opt out that you are talking about.
That's not what this is. If you started it, maybe that's what
you would have done, but they started it and that's what they
did. I have to work, at least now, within the confines of the
proceeding that is before me." (A lawyer from the New York
Attorney General's office was at the hearing, according to the
transcript, but didn't remind Judge Kapnick that the case now
has additional fraud and Martin Act implications, thanks to the
AG's counterclaims against BNY Mellon.)
Patrick told me she believes the judge will look hard at
AIG's objection, given that it was filed on the same day as the
insurers' fraud suit against BofA. "There's a serious question
about whether AIG is acting to serve other litigation goals,"
Patrick said.
And on a day when all else is bleak in BofA land, one judge
offering a bit of scrutiny to allegations that harm the bank
looks like sunshine.
