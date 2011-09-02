COLUMN-Quinn Emanuel rides an MBS tsunami: Alison Frankel

-- Alison Frankel writes the On the Case blog for Thomson
By Alison Frankel
NEW YORK, Sept 2 The Federal Housing Finance
Agency's reported mortgage-backed securities suits against a
slew of major banks haven't yet been filed. But if you want to
know what they're likely to look like, check out Mass Mutual's
168-page MBS complaint against Bank of America (BAC.N), Merrill
Lynch, Bear Stearns, and JPMorgan (JPM.N), filed Thursday.
(It's so big the Massachusetts federal court docket splits it
into four parts.) Or you could look at AIG's (AIG.N) $10
billion megasuit against BofA, Countrywide, and Merrill, filed
on Aug. 8, or Allstate's (ALL.N) 114-page complaint against
Goldman Sachs [GSGSC.UL] on Aug. 15, or U.S. Bank's MBS
breach-of-contract suit against BofA, which came at the
beginning of this week.
All of those complaints -- and many, many more raising
allegations that big banks misrepresented the quality of the
mortgages underlying the asset-backed securities they packaged
and sold -- were filed by the law firm representing FHFA in its
MBS investigation: Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan. And
that's no accident. Quinn Emanuel, a 450-lawyer firm whose
partners take home an average of more than $3 million a year,
made a conscious decision more than three years ago to push
into structured finance litigation against money-center banks,
at a time when most litigators didn't know the first thing
about these instruments. In a way, the anticipated FHFA suits
are the culmination of Quinn Emanuel's four-year investment in
MBS litigation.
Before 2007, Quinn Emanuel was usually competing for a seat
on the banks' side of the table. Then name partner John Quinn,
a onetime Cravath, Swaine & Moore lawyer, had a revolutionary
thought. Quinn Emanuel doesn't have a big corporate practice,
he reasoned, so there were no conflicts to keep the firm from
suing financial institutions. Rather than vie with a pack of
premier law firms for bank business, he decided the firm should
give up its relationships with banks and accounting firms and
start representing corporate clients with claims against big
banks. "We deduced there weren't very many prestigious law
firms willing to be adverse to financial institutions," name
partner William Urquhart told me Friday.
The firm's New York office was perfectly positioned for
the new practice area. Quinn Emanuel New York lawyers
represented the trustee in the Parmalat bankruptcy, so they'd
already had some experience litigating against banks. And
litigators Peter Calamari and Philippe Selendy had at least a
glancing knowledge of structured finance from cases they'd
handled against UBS (UBS.N) and Bear Stearns. So when the
housing bubble burst and mortgage-backed securities began to
crater, Calamari, Selendy, and structured finance partner
Jonathan Pickhardt hunkered down to learn all they could about
the instruments -- before Quinn Emanuel even had a single MBS
client. "We invested an enormous amount of lawyer time to gain
a deep, deep understanding of mortgage-backed securities,"
Urquhart said.
"We had the expertise, and we had the horsepower," added
Calamari. "By the spring of 2008, it was apparent residential
mortgage-backed securities were a disaster."
The firm's first MBS client was MBIA, the bond insurer. In
October 2008, as the economic crisis worsened, Quinn Emanuel
filed MBIA's suit against Countrywide in New York state supreme
court. That litigation produced some landmark MBS decisions
from Judge Eileen Bransten, who refused to dismiss MBIA's
contract and fraud claims, ruled that MBIA can use statistical
sampling to determine the percentage of deficient underlying
mortgage loans, and granted the insurer access to discovery on
the relationship between credit rating agencies and MBS
issuers. Other businesses with MBS investments -- including
Mass Mutual, Allstate, and Assured Guaranty (AGO.N) -- saw how
the MBIA case was going and came to Quinn with their own
claims. In October 2010 the FHFA disclosed that it had hired
Quinn to analyze its potential MBS claims.
The work has already paid off big for Quinn Emanuel, even
though MBS settlements are so far a rarity. (Two Quinn clients,
Assured and the FHFA, have reached multibillion MBS settlements
with BofA; the previous FHFA settlement involved mortgage loans
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac bought directly from Countrywide for
their own securitizations; the expected new FHFA suit will
center on mortgage-backed securities Fannie and Freddie
invested in.) Unlike traditional plaintiffs firms, Quinn bills
about 90 percent of its MBS cases at hourly rates, rather than
on contingency. The volume of MBS litigation, in combination
with the firm's booming IP practice, has made Quinn Emanuel one
of the three or four most profitable firms in the country.
Calamari told me that the MBS wave won't last forever. New
York has a six-year statute of limitations on fraud and
contract claims; other states have narrower windows. The FHFA
cases are reportedly being filed now to beat a three-year
statute. "It's clear that deadlines are coming," Calamari said.
But the end is near only for new filings. When it comes to
results of the MBS litigation, we're just at the beginning.
(Reporting by Alison Frankel; Editing by Eddie Evans)