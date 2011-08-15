COLUMN-Google-Motorola is good news for Quinn Emanuel: Frankel

-- Alison Frankel writes the On the Case blog for Thomson
By Alison Frankel
NEW YORK Aug 15 There are all sorts of
questions out there about Google's (GOOG.O) $12.5 billion
acquisition of Motorola Mobility (MMI.N). What will the deal
mean for HTC (2498.TW) and Samsung (005930.KS), the other
cellphone makers using the Android platform? Will the merger
force Microsoft to make a bid for Nokia? And is Carl Icahn,
Motorola's biggest shareholder, finally satisfied? I'll leave
it to others to ruminate on all that. I'm interested, as
always, in what this deal means for lawyers.
The one clear answer is that a union between Google and
Motorola is a good thing for Quinn Emanuel Urquhart &
Sullivan.
Quinn's Charlie Verhoeven and his patent litigation team
are favorites of both Google and Motorola in the smartphone
wars. With Google's endorsement, Quinn has been representing
both Samsung and HTC in high-stakes litigation against Apple;
Quinn got those assignments after amassing an impressive
collection of patent trial wins for Google in the Eastern
District of Texas. (Even Verhoeven and Google can't win 'em
all; I reported in May on a $5 million verdict against Google
in the Bedrock patent trial.)
There's been speculation that Google brought Quinn into the
HTC and Samsung cases under an Android indemnification
agreement. Google and its partners have never confirmed that
any such deal exists. If there is an indemnity arrangement,
that might explain why Quinn Emanuel is representing Motorola
in smartphone litigation with Apple and Microsoft. (When Google
recently filed a non-party motion for sanctions against
Microsoft in Microsoft's U.S. International Trade Commission
case against Motorola, Quinn Emanuel signed the Google
pleading-even though Quinn also represents Motorola in the
case, along with Steptoe & Johnson.)
But Quinn Emanuel's relationship with Motorola extends
beyond Motorola's smartphone litigation. The firm stepped into
a vicious trade secrets fight between Motorola and a Florida
company after Motorola was twice sanctioned for discovery
violations. The $10 billion case ended up settling for less
than $50 million.
Also worth pointing out whenever we're talking about
Google: One of the two most recent appointees to the Federal
Trade Commission, Edith Ramirez, was previously an IP partner
at Quinn Emanuel. Last October, in a speech before the Golden
State Antitrust and Unfair Competition Law Institute, Ramirez
spoke of her first FTC review: Google's proposed merger with
AdMob, the rival smartphone advertising network. Even though
the deal meant the combination of two of the biggest players in
a rapidly expanding market, Ramirez voted with her fellow
commissioners to permit the merger, partly because Apple was
developing its own mobile ad network.
I reached out to John Quinn and Charles Verhoeven, but
neither responded to my e-mail.
This blog post first appeared here:
link.reuters.com/cuz23s
