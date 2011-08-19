COLUMN-Nortel IP sale helps Google with Motorola: Frankel

-- Alison Frankel writes the On the Case blog for Thomson
Reuters News & Insight (newsandinsight.com). The views
expressed are her own. --
By Alison Frankel
NEW YORK Aug 19 Remember the Cold War military
doctrine of Mutually Assured Destruction? The idea was that if
the United States and the Soviet Union both knew the enemy had
enough weapons to wipe the entire country off the map, neither
would actually use those weapons. Mutually Assured Destruction
got the entire world through the age of fallout shelters and
Barry Goldwater. So the doctrine should be powerful enough to
get Google Inc (GOOG.O), Apple Inc (AAPL.O), and Microsoft Corp
(MSFT.O) past Justice Department antitrust regulators.
It's a given that Google's $12.5 billion Motorola bid is
going to be scrutinized for its antitrust implications.
Google's law firm on the deal, Cleary Gottlieb Steen &
Hamilton, has conceded that point; the firm announced that
David Gelfand -- who previously escorted Google unscathed
through antitrust reviews of its DoubleClick and AdMob
acquisitions -- will be antitrust counsel on the Motorola bid.
The $4.5 billion acquisition of Nortel's intellectual property
by a consortium led by Microsoft and Apple is already under
review by the DOJ's antitrust division. I'm betting that each
patent plays will have an easier time passing regulatory muster
because of the other.
Before I get to why, there's the issue of which agency will
be investigating the Google deal. Both the Federal Trade
Commission and the Justice Department have the power to conduct
premerger antitrust reviews. They've both looked at Google
acquisitions in the past: The FTC green-lighted the 2007
DoubleClick and 2010 AdMob deals; the DOJ rejected Google's
proposed advertising partnership with Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) in
2008 and approved, with some modifications, its deal with ITA
Software in 2011. The FTC is also reportedly conducting a
widespread antitrust investigation of Google's search engine
business. But I have it on good authority that the Justice
Department will be handling the Motorola review, partly because
DOJ has historically overseen competition in the telephone
industry and is already reviewing the AT&T Inc (T.N) merger
with Deutsche Telekom AG's (DTEGn.DE) T-Mobile and the Nortel
IP sale.
Traditionally, antitrust regulators look at deals as either
horizontal or vertical acquisitions. The classic horizontal
deal is a merger of two rivals in the same market. A vertical
acquisition is one that helps a company with its own upstream
or downstream products. Vertical deals are considered less of a
threat to competition within a market, so they get less
antitrust scrutiny. In one regard, Google's Motorola
acquisition is a simple vertical merger, since it puts Google
into two businesses it wasn't in before: manufacturing
smartphone handsets (and set-top devices); and licensing
patents.
But IP complicates the traditional horizontal-or-vertical
analysis, because patents, by their very nature, are intended
to squelch competition: Patent holders have a short-term
monopoly on their invention. If you've paid even the slightest
attention to the patent-bound technology industries, you know
how viciously patents can be wielded for anticompetitive
purposes, particularly when end products like computers and
smart phones are covered by hundreds of patents. The FTC
conducted hearings in June (here's the transcript) on what it
calls "patent hold-up": the ability of a patent owner to
extract big licensing fees for IP that's just part of a
sophisticated tech product.
So when antitrust regulators look at patent-heavy deals,
they have to analyze the patent licenses that will transfer in
the merger from both horizontal and vertical perspectives. The
relevant market in patent deals, to use another bit of
antitrust lingo, is the technology market, not necessarily the
market for a particular downstream product or service. When the
DOJ looks at the Motorola deal, its antitrust lawyers will want
to know which companies license Motorola technology, how those
licenses affect the relevant markets, and how much leverage the
licensing agreements and Motorola patents give Google in those
markets.
That's where the Nortel IP consortium comes in. DOJ has to
ask the same questions about how Microsoft, Apple, Research in
Motion, Ericcson, Sony, and EMC can leverage the 6,000 or so
Nortel patents they acquired for $4.5 billion in June. The last
(and only) time the Justice Department previously reviewed a
similar IP transfer was in 2010, when DOJ examined the $442
million purchase of Novell software patents by a different
Microsoft and Apple consortium. In that review, regulators
barred Microsoft from acquiring any patents outright and said
EMC couldn't acquire 33 of the patents it wanted.
This time around, though, Microsoft and Apple can point to
Google's purchase of the Motorola patents to argue that the
Android smartphone platform is now as heavily armed as the
iPhone and Microsoft's Windows Mobile smart phone. Google, in
turn, can credibly claim that it needs the Motorola smartphone
patents to protect Android from the power its rivals acquired
via the Nortel patents.
It would be easy for regulators to look at the two potent
patent portfolios (say that three times fast!) -- wielded by
warring competitors in one of the most cutthroat industries in
the world -- and see a balance of power. If Google monkeys with
Motorola patent licenses, Microsoft and Apple will retaliate
with Nortel IP licenses. You can call it mutually assured
destruction, but it could turn out to be a constructive end to
the expensive smartphone patent wars.
(Reporting by Alison Frankel; Editing by Eddie Evans)