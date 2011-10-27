COLUMN-Gupta's best defense? Raj broke trust: Alison Frankel

-- Alison Frankel writes the On the Case blog for Thomson
Reuters News & Insight (newsandinsight.com). The views
expressed are her own. --
By Alison Frankel
NEW YORK Oct 27 The Justice Department and the
Securities and Exchange Commission apparently do not have the
evidence to assert a classic insider-trading case against
former Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Procter & Gamble (PG.N)
director Rajat Gupta. Typically, the government brings
insider-trading cases against people who profited directly from
trades based on confidential information. Gupta doesn't fall
into that category. Neither the SEC nor the DOJ claims that he
realized any direct profits from the trades Galleon Group chief
Raj Rajaratnam allegedly made based on his tips. Indeed,
Gupta's lawyer, Gary Naftalis of Kramer Levin Naftalis &
Frankel, has said many times that Gupta "lost his entire
investment" in Rajaratnam's hedge fund. "[Gupta] did not trade
in any securities, did not tip Mr. Rajaratnam so he could
trade, and did not share in any profits as part of any quid pro
quo," Naftalis told Reuters in a statement.
But while the absence of a direct profit motive complicates
the Justice Department and SEC cases against Gupta, it doesn't
preclude them. The government doesn't have to show that Gupta
directly profited by tipping Rajaratnam, only that he benefited
in some way from passing along inside information. "It's not
your standard model, but it's not unprecedented," said Thomas
Gorman of Dorsey & Whitney, who represented an Ohio State
business-school professor convicted in a no-profits
insider-trading case in 2005.
The government, in fact, has broad leeway to define the
benefits a tipster derived from disclosing confidential
information, Gorman said. Benefits can be as amorphous as
enhancing a friendship or angling for future favors. In the
Gupta case, the SEC and the Manhattan U.S. Attorney are so far
offering only vague motives for his alleged insider trading.
The SEC's new complaint asserted that Gupta received indirect
profits from Rajaratnam's illicit trades, since he was an
investor in Galleon funds. The complaint also refers to Gupta's
"variety of business dealings with Rajaratnam," and alleges
that the former McKinsey chief "stood to benefit from his
relationship with Rajaratnam." Similarly, the U.S. Attorney's
indictment said Gupta revealed inside information to Rajaratnam
to deepen his relationship with the Galleon chief. "Gupta
benefited and hoped to benefit from his friendship and business
relationships with Rajaratnam in various ways, some of which
were financial," the indictment said.
But in a twist, Gupta's best defense may turn out to be the
close relationship with Rajaratnam that's at the heart of the
government's allegations against him. That defense relies on an
SEC rule and a September 2011 ruling by the U.S. Court of
Appeals for the Second Circuit in a previous insider trading
case, U.S. v. Gansman.
James Gansman, a former Ernst & Young lawyer, was, like
Gupta, accused of passing inside information to someone who
subsequently used it to make money. In Gansman's case, he
allegedly gave his lover details of M&A deals E&Y was working
on. Gansman didn't make money from her trades, but the
government implied that he gave her the information in order to
prolong their affair.
At Gansman's 2009 trial, his lead defense lawyer, Barry
Bohrer of Morvillo, Abramowitz, Grand, Iason, Anello & Bohrer,
focused on an SEC rule enacted in 2000 to address when family
members or close personal friends owe a duty of confidentiality
or loyalty to someone who has disclosed inside information. The
rule was intended to specify when the people who receive
confidential information can be prosecuted for misusing it, but
Bohrer turned the rule into a defense. He argued that Gansman
had a right to tell jurors that he expected his girlfriend to
keep the inside information confidential, because they had a
history of sharing work-related disclosures. Over the
government's objection, Manhattan federal judge Miriam
Cedarbaum agreed to instruct Gansman's jury that he contended
"any material non-public information that [his girlfriend] may
have received from him was shared with her as part of a
relationship in which they shared work and personal
confidences."
The jury convicted Gansman, who appealed to the 2nd
Circuit. In appellate filings, Bohrer argued that the jury
instruction Cedarbaum delivered didn't go far enough. He
contended Gansman was entitled to tell jurors that he disclosed
inside information to his girlfriend only "as part of a
relationship of trust and confidence, in which they had a
history and practice of sharing work and personal confidences,"
so he "reasonably expected that [she] would keep any
confidences he shared with her confidential and would not use
those confidences to buy or sell securities."
The 2nd Circuit denied Gansman's appeal, concluding that
the jury instruction Cedarbaum delivered wasn't far enough from
the one Gansman wanted to warrant overturning his conviction.
(The appellate panel also pointed to evidence that Gansman knew
his girlfriend was trading on the information he provided.)
But, crucially, the appeals court ruled it's appropriate for
accused tipsters to argue that they trusted the people who
received their inside information not to trade on it.
"The SEC has recognized a number of situations ... in which
a tippee, but not the tipper, may be liable for insider trading
on the theory that the tippee owed a duty of trust or
confidence to the tipper and the tipper conveyed confidential
information without intending to have it used for securities
trading purposes," the 2nd Circuit opinion said. "Here, it was
perfectly appropriate for Gansman to seek to present to a jury
a defense that his relationship and interactions with [his
girlfriend] exemplified just such circumstances. That is,
Gansman was entitled to support his general defense that he
lacked the intent to commit securities fraud by showing, in
particular, that he shared 'a history, pattern, [and] practice
of sharing confidences' with [her] sufficient to create a duty
of trust running to Gansman."
The Gansman appellate ruling, said Gorman, could certainly
be extended to the Gupta case, in which, according the
government's indictment, the tipper and tippee maintained "a
personal relationship and friendship."
"Gupta could argue, 'I didn't think he'd trade on it,'"
Gorman said. "If Gupta believed Rajaratnam would keep the
information confidential, based on the facts of circumstances
of their longstanding relationship, that could be an effective
defense."
There are risks for Gupta in that defense, of course. To
show that he trusted Rajaratnam to keep his disclosures to
himself, he would have to show a history of exchanging
confidences with the now-convicted Galleon chief. That might
not go over well with jurors, who, in the government's criminal
case, would ultimately decide whether Gupta was justified in
believing Rajaratnam wouldn't trade on his disclosures.
Michael Kendall of McDermott Will & Emery, a former federal
prosecutor who's not involved with Gupta's defense, said Gupta
would have a hard time convincing jurors that he believed
Rajaratnam wouldn't trade on confidential information. "It
wasn't like [Gupta] was telling his priest or rabbi," said
Kendall.
This blog post first appeared here:
link.reuters.com/zez64s
(Reporting by Alison Frankel; Editing by Jesse Wegman)