COLUMN-Judge tosses suit against J&J board

By Alison Frankel
NEW YORK Oct 4 In August, when Johnson &
Johnson (JNJ.N) disclosed its deal to resolve criminal
allegations that it falsely marketed the potent schizophrenic
drug Risperdal, I said that if ever a board was ripe for a big,
fat, shareholder derivative suit, it was J&J's.
The Risperdal settlement was the company's third criminal
plea in a little more than a year, on top of a Justice
Department and Food and Drug Administration investigation of
its over-the-counter childrens' drugs, state attorney general
subpoenas, whistleblower suits and product recalls.
The 111-page consolidated complaint that Bernstein Litowitz
Berger & Grossmann and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd filed
against J&J's board members last December offered more red
flags than a training school for toreadors.
Judge Freda Wolfson of New Jersey federal court agreed in a
Sept. 30 opinion that the allegations the plaintiffs firms had
raised were "troubling and pervasive," noting in particular
that claims the board ignored systemic illegal conduct were
"disconcerting to the court."
Near the end of the ruling, after analyzing all of the
shareholders' assertions, the judge cited "what appears to be
serious corporate misconduct on J&J's part."
And then she threw out the case.
Judge Wolfson found that the shareholders' complaint didn't
offer sufficiently specific evidence that individual board
members were aware of problems at the company and nevertheless
failed to do anything. "None of the various types of red flags
suggest that the board acted in bad faith," the judge wrote.
"Adding all of those allegations together does not lead me
to a different conclusion in this case. While plaintiffs'
allegations are disconcerting, they do not contain the
(requisite) detail."
I could retread the judge's examination of each and every
one of the assertions Bernstein Litowitz and Robbins Geller
raised, explaining why the judge found their evidence
insufficient. I could point out Judge Wolfson's apparent
irritation with the plaintiffs firms for failing to quote
specifics from the J&J regulatory filings they cite.
("It is not the court's obligation to wade through pages of
documents to locate the language plaintiffs seek to invoke,"
she wrote.)
Or I could explain the debate over whether the allegations
against J&J should be weighed in the aggregate or one at a
time.
But I think it's more valuable to consider the big picture.
Judge Wolfson's dismissal of the J&J case before shareholders
even had a chance to conduct discovery suit proves exactly what
I argued in a recent column: The law makes it virtually
impossible to hold corporate board members accountable through
shareholder litigation.
Start with the choice Bernstein Litowitz and Robbins Geller
made at the very beginning of this suit.
Shareholders can take two paths in derivative cases. They
can either serve a demand for action on the board or they can
proceed with their claims on the theory that it would be futile
to make such a demand.
Bernstein and Robbins chose the latter course. They were
right, of course, that the J&J board would never have decided
to sue its own members.
In fact, a different set of plaintiffs lawyers did serve a
demand on the J&J board, which formed a special litigation
committee, conducted a year-long investigation, and concluded
-- quel surprise! -- that no litigation was warranted.
But you can't simply cite common sense in derivative
litigation. If you file a demand futility suit, you have to be
able to show that a majority of board members were incapable of
independence. In most derivative suits, including the J&J case,
shareholders argue that board members won't take action because
they're worried about their own liability.
And to show that, as Judge Wolfson explains in her J&J
ruling, plaintiffs lawyers have to meet what is often described
as "possibly the most difficult theory in corporation law upon
which a plaintiff might hope to win a judgment."
Under the Delaware Chancery Court's 1996 Caremark
precedent, as restated in the 2009 In re Citigroup (C.N) case,
shareholders have to show that corporate directors acted in bad
faith, offering specific evidence that "(the board's) indolence
was so persistent that it could not be ascribed to anything
other than a knowing decision not to even try to make sure the
corporation's officers had developed and were implementing a
prudent approach to ensuring law compliance."
Only an "utter failure to attempt to assure a reasonable
information and reporting system exists" leads to board
liability under the laws that govern Delaware-chartered
corporations, which means most U.S. business.
So even a board like J&J's, which presided over a company
rife with problems so severe that it reached three criminal
plea deals in a single year, is off the hook unless its
shareholders can show individual directors had actual knowledge
of corporate failures and deliberately chose to ignore them.
That's the near-insurmountable standard Judge Wolfson found
the plaintiffs failed to meet.
The judge did leave a tiny bit of opportunity for
plaintiffs lawyers to revive their case. She suggested they
could file a suit seeking J&J's board records, then amend their
derivative complaint to add specific allegations about which
board members knew about J&J problems and when those problems
were addressed at board meetings.
But Judge Wolfson didn't hold out much hope that
shareholders would be able to muster the necessary evidence.
Moreover, she added an oblique warning.
Shareholders chose to litigate without corporate records
the first time around, she said. So if they file an amended
complaint, they may be stuck paying J&J's legal bills for any
"additional burden" imposed on the company by the second round
of litigation.
That would be quite a message to send to shareholders. Try
to hold your board responsible for corporate failures that have
cost the company tens of millions of dollars, and you just
might end up paying the lawyers who stood in the way.
J&J's counsel, Walter Carlson of Sidley Austin, declined
comment. Mark Lebovitch of Bernstein Litowitz was unavailable,
and Darren Robbins of Robbins Geller didn't respond to my
e-mail.
