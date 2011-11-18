COLUMN-Merrill Lynch said to agree to $315 mln MBS deal: Frankel

-- Alison Frankel writes the On the Case blog for Thomson
By Alison Frankel
NEW YORK Nov 18 Last month, U.S. District
Judge Jed Rakoff of Manhattan federal court entered a very
interesting order in a class action that asserts Securities Act
claims against Merrill Lynch on behalf of investors in 18
mortgage-backed securities trusts. Rakoff's one-page order said
that Merrill had reached a settlement with the MBS class. The
filing received almost no notice -- I heard about it from the
brilliant analyst Chris Whalen at Institutional Risk Analytics
-- perhaps because it didn't disclose the terms of the
settlement, which Rakoff said the parties would file on Dec.
5.
But now you don't have to wait. A source familiar with the
deal told me that Merrill Lynch has agreed to pay $315 million
-- by far the most any MBS defendant has agreed to pay in a
public settlement of investors' securities claims. This is only
the fourth publicly known MBS securities settlement (as opposed
to settlements of breach-of-contract claims), following this
summer's $125 million Wells Fargo (WFC.N) class-action deal and
last week's National Credit Union Agency agreements with
Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) ($145 million) and Citigroup (C.N)
($20.5 million). The Merrill settlement should certainly
reinforce what I said about the NCUA deals: It's beginning to
look like there's considerable value in these MBS securities
cases.
The Merrill settlement, according to my source, also carves
out claims by class members that have already brought their own
suits against Merrill. That list includes, most prominently,
AIG (AIG.N) and the Federal Housing Finance Administration,
which were investors in some of the 18 trusts but don't have to
opt out of the settlement. A spokesman for Bank of America
(BAC.N), Merrill's parent company, declined to comment on the
settlement; Merrill's lawyers at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher
& Flom didn't return my calls.
The class, which was represented by Bernstein Litowitz
Berger & Grossmann, had leverage thanks to Rakoff's fast-track
schedule for the case. The judge certified the class in June,
in a landmark ruling that broke with the only previous
Manhattan federal court finding on MBS class certification. In
an August opinion, Rakoff rejected additional arguments by
Merrill's lawyers at Skadden and reaffirmed certification of
the class. Discovery was to conclude on Oct. 31; summary
judgment briefing was due by Dec. 13; and the final pretrial
conference was scheduled for Jan. 27.
This is the first MBS securities case BofA has agreed to
settle. The bank is facing a securities class action by
Countrywide MBS investors before U.S. District Judge Mariana
Pfaelzer in Los Angeles federal court, as well as more than a
dozen cases by individual investors suing Merrill, Countrywide,
or BofA. BofA has fared much better before Pfaelzer -- who has
restricted claims in the Countrywide class action to individual
tranches in which name plaintiffs invested, and has interpreted
the statute of limitations in a way that favors the bank --
than it did before Rakoff, who rejected Merrill's
statute-of-limitations argument in his rulings on defense
motions to dismiss.
The Bernstein Litowitz team that led the litigation on
behalf of the name plaintiff, the Public Employees' Retirement
System of Mississippi, included partners David Wales, David
Stickney, and Timothy DeLange. The firm declined comment on the
settlement.
