COLUMN-Thalidomide lawyer files FOIA suit: Frankel

-- Alison Frankel writes the On the Case blog for Thomson
Reuters News & Insight (newsandinsight.com). The views
expressed are her own. --
By Alison Frankel
NEW YORK Nov 17 Journalists and public
interest groups have known for years that the U.S. government
can be a rich source of information for those who have the
tenacity to file -- and occasionally litigate -- Freedom of
Information Act requests. Traditionally it's much less common
for private lawyers to rely on FOIA; they're more likely to
skip the bureaucratic hassles and demand discovery directly
from the other side.
But not always. I told you last month about Lieff Cabraser
Heimann & Bernstein's tactic of suing the Justice Department
for FOIA violations in order to obtain information in private
antitrust follow-ons to DOJ price-fixing investigations. Lieff
Cabraser has filed three FOIA suits against Justice, and twice
the litigation has led to document production (though in one of
those instances, it was the defendants who were ordered to
cough up the discovery).
On Wednesday, a lawyer for 15 U.S. plaintiffs who claim
they suffered birth defects because their mothers took the
morning-sickness drug Thalidomide sued the U.S. Department of
Health and Human Services for FOIA violations. The nine-page
complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western
District of Texas, asserts that the Food and Drug
Administration (part of HHS) has improperly failed to turn over
documents the lawyer, Kay Reeves of Gordon & Reeves, began
requesting more than a year ago. According to the complaint,
the government has informed Reeves that some of the materials
-- which relate to a Thalidomide clinical trial conducted in
the United States more than 50 years ago -- are in the National
Archives and processing the FOIA request will take as long as
18 months. (I left a message requesting comment at the FDA, but
didn't hear back.)
The plaintiffs, most of whom have suffered birth defects on
only one side of their bodies, assert that new evidence of
Thalidomide's effects, uncovered via the drug's rebirth as a
cancer treatment, suggests that their injuries could have been
caused by Thalidomide. (It was previously believed that the
drug caused only bilateral defects.) The alleged victims also
claim that Thalidomide was more widely prescribed in the United
States than was previously thought.
The plaintiffs may need to get hold of the FDA records to
keep their case alive, said Nick Styant-Browne of Hagens
Berman, which is co-lead on the Thalidomide suit with Gordon &
Reeves. "Eventually this is information we can obtain from the
defendants, but that's a long way off," he said. The
defendants, led by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L), have already
indicated plans to move to dismiss the personal injury suit on
statute of limitations, jurisdictional, and other grounds,
according to Styant-Browne. Those dismissal motions, he said,
could come before the plaintiffs are granted discovery, so
getting the FDA records that link his clients to Thalidomide is
crucial. "At a minimum, we've been trying to get the list of
doctors, identifying those who gave the drug to pregnant
women," he said. "That's basic information. People need to be
able to confirm a link to their injuries."
One complication, Styant-Browne said, may be that some of
the documents were apparently designated as confidential
decades ago, before the Freedom of Information law was even
enacted. "That may be playing into the FDA decision," he said.
Hagens Berman, he added, has filed FOIA suits in other
cases, but never in circumstances like this. "This case is kind
of poignant," Styant-Browne said. "It's not like we're asking
for financial information. This goes right to the heart of our
clients' lives. It's sad they've been driven to file this suit
as a last resort."
Glaxo counsel Michael Scott of Reed Smith declined to
comment on the FOIA suit.
This blog post first appeared here:
link.reuters.com/nyc25s
